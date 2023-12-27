HT Auto
Lanzador Fills A Gap In Lamborghini's Range That Is Missing Sedan And Traditional 2+2

With Lanzador EV in hand, Lamborghini is favouring crossovers over sedans

Lamborghini is set to venture into the world of electric cars with the production version of its Lanzador concept that broke cover earlier in 2023. This concept previewing the upcoming supercar that is anticipated to launch in 2028 has garnered a lot of attention, not only because it marks what Lamborghini's entry into the EV segment will look like but also because of its unique design. In an interaction with Autoblog, Lamborghini's Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Federico Foschini has shared insights into why the automaker chose such a distinctive design.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2023, 14:42 PM
The Lamborghini Lanzador concept previewed a unique design. It looks like a blend between the Lamborghini Urus and other models like the Huracan Sterrato. Foschini reportedly said that with the Lanzador, the Italian supercar manufacturer aims to fill a gap in its portfolio, which is missing a sedan and a traditional 2+2. This philosophy has driven the marquee to create such a distinctive body style.

Foschini reportedly claimed that while designing the EV concept, Lamborghini considered the need for a sedan or a 2+2 vehicle in its lineup, but chose not to create a traditional sedan. He reportedly explained two primary reasons behind not opting for a conventional sedan. “We were scouting opportunities in our portfolio when we started the project, and there are two segments that we are not covering. One is the sedan segment, and the other is the 2+2 segment. It was already clear when we decided to do the Urus instead of the Estoque that the sedan segment is declining, while the SUV segment is picking up. The second point is that, when it comes to sedans, it’s a very regional discussion. In China, which is one of the main sedan markets, you need a long-wheelbase car — a chauffeur-driven car. This is not Lamborghini. This can’t be Lamborghini," he added.

Lamborghini head of design Mitja Borkert added that the supercar brand took inspiration from the Huracan Sterrato’s higher driving position in creating the Lanzador concept. “We were working on the Huracán Sterrato, where you have this higher seating position. There’s the exterior cladding, and it looks quite rugged. I said that a cleaner version of the Sterrato could work perfectly for the 2+2. It’s a spaceship with a higher position," he added.

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Huracan Lamborghini Lamborghini Lanzador Lanzador supercar hypercar sportscar luxury car concept car

