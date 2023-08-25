HT Auto
Kinetic Energy delivers 200 Flex electric scooters to students in Madhya Pradesh

Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited has announced it delivered over 200 Flex electric scooters to the Madhya Pradesh government. These electric scooters have been awarded to the government school students for their outstanding performance in class 12. The Kinetic Green Flex electric scooters were handed over to students in the presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in the city of Damoh.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2023, 19:51 PM
The Kinetic Green Flex is a high-speed electric scooter that promises a range of 120 km on a single charge from its 3.1 kWh battery pack. The e-offering gets a detachable lithium-ion battery that takes about 3-4 hours to fully charge. The retro-styled e-scooter comes with a round headlamp, flat seat, BLDC hub motor and alloy wheels. The e-scooter has a top speed of 72 kmph.

Also Read : All-electric Kinetic Luna moped launch confirmed; likely to be called eLuna

Commenting on the occasion, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said, “I congratulate the students who have performed exceptionally well in class 12. I am honoured that these students will be the proud owners of Kinetic Green Flex. This makes me extremely happy to see that this generation is readily adopting electric mobility. I would like to thank the Madhya Pradesh government for giving us the opportunity to support them in the success of the initiative. It is a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions in India. I hope that the program will inspire more people to adopt electric vehicles in the country."

Kinetic Green said that its dealers located in and around Madhya Pradesh made the delivery possible with support from the district education department. On the feature front, the model gets the Central Braking System (CBS), a Home mode that keeps a charge in reserve; an anti-theft alarm, a digital display and more. The Kinetic Green Flex is priced at 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2023, 19:51 PM IST
TAGS: Kinetic Flex Kinetic Energy Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh government

