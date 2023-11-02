Japan Auto Show 2023: Honda SC e: electric scooter concept unveiled with swappable batteries

HT Auto
Honda is working on a range of electric two-wheelers globally that will arrive in the next few years and the company previewed one such model at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show with the SC e: concept. The Honda SC e: electric scooter concept is positioned above the EM:1 electric scooter, also showcased in the production guise at the auto show, and hints at a more family-oriented offering.

02 Nov 2023
Honda SC e concept
The Honda SC e: concept looks like a 125 cc equivalent electric scooter that could influence the future e-scooters from the manufacturer
The Honda SC e: looks like a more fleshed-out idea of an electric scooter and could be comparable to a 125 cc offering. The design language is modern yet appealing to a wider customer base with smoother lines, a contoured single-piece seat and a full-size pillion grab handle. The front apron houses the LED headlamp with the LED DRL that brings a signature element to the concept, while the 12-inch alloy wheels look nice and chunky with a perforated disc design. The turn indicators are finished in teal.

The SC e: concept draws power from a PMS mid-drive motor, while power will come from two Honda Mobile Power Pack e: battery packs. Each battery pack weighs 10 kg and will be placed under the seat. This leaves little room for practical under-seat storage space but will allow the flexibility to swap batteries and maximise productivity with the e-scooter. Honda does not confirm a range on the concept but it could offer a real-world range of about 100 km on a single charge. The top speed is likely to be around 70 kmph.

There’s no word on when the Honda SC e: concept will enter production. However, it will be interesting to see how much it will influence the electric scooters being designed for India. Honda 2Wheelers India has already announced its plans to introduce two electric scooters in the country by March 2024, one of which will use swappable batteries. The company is expected to bring an e-scooter for last-mile deliveries and one for private customers. The company is already setting up battery-swapping stations in India.

