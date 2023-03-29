HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Honda To Launch 2 Electric Two Wheelers In India In Fy24 With Swappable Battery

Honda to launch 2 electric two-wheelers in India in FY24 with swappable battery

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Wednesday announced that it would launch two different electric two-wheelers in India in FY24 with swappable batteries. The two-wheeler manufacturer also said that it would launch mid-range electric two-wheelers. However, the auto company didn't reveal if the upcoming EVs will come in the form of scooters or motorcycles. The Japanese auto company further stated that it aims to reach a one million annual EV production milestone by 2030.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) aims to produce one million electric two-wheelers annually by 2030. (Honda EM1 for representational purpose)
HMSI further said that it would manufacture the two electric vehicles for the Indian market at the Narasapura facility in Karnataka. Also, besides the Indian market, the auto company plans to export these EVs to global markets. Besides launching the electric two-wheelers, HMSI aims to launch 6,000 touchpoints nationwide, which will help EV owners with battery charging.

Also Read : 7,432 EV fast chargers to be set up in India; Centre sanctions 800 crore

Honda has also not revealed what would be the two upcoming electric two-wheelers. One of them could be an all-electric scooter based on the highly popular Activa range, while another one could be the Honda EM1e, which was showcased at the EICMA and has a range of up to 40 km on a single charge. The Honda EM1e has a swappable battery.

Honda claims to be working on a dedicated platform for its electric two-wheelers. Christened Platform E, this architecture will be capable of housing different types of electric two-wheelers with both fixed and swappable battery technology. Also, the Narasapura plant will be a dedicated EV manufacturing facility, claimed the automaker.

Speaking about the EV strategy of the brand, HMSI's MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said the company aims for EVs and FCVs to contribute 100 per cent to the total sales of the brand by 2040. “In line with Honda's global direction to increase electric vehicles and fuel cell vehicles unit sales ratio to 100 per cent by 2040, we will continue to improve the efficiency of ICE engines with the introduction of flex fuel engine and follow government direction for alternate fuels while expanding electrification of models and ecosystem," he said.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle Honda Scooter electric scooter electric vehicle electric motorcycle EV electric mobility
