HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Honda Launches Em1 E:, Its First Electric Two Wheeler In Europe, With 48 Km Range

Honda launches EM1 e:, its first electric moped in Europe, with 48-km range

Honda has launched the EM1 e:, its first electric two-wheeler for the European markets. In September last year, Honda had revealed the plan for its EV transition, planning to introduce more than ten electric models in Europe by 2025. The first of these, the EM1 e: electric two-wheeler, was presented two months later at the EICMA 2022 international show in Milan.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda had earlier unveiled the EM1 e electric moped during the EICMA last year.
Honda had earlier unveiled the EM1 e electric moped during the EICMA last year.

The name of the electric two-wheeler suggests that this is a moped and not a scooter. The initials EM stand for Electric Moped. The EM1 e: has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic but minimal, Honda has not taken any risks to make the scooter stand out. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar whereas the LED headlamp unit is placed on the front apron. The rear footpegs neatly integrate with the bodywork and the grab rail also looks functional.

The EM1 e: is built around a steel frame, comes with a 31mm telescopic fork at the front and two shock absorbers at the rear. Its saddle sits at a low 740 mm and weighs just 95 kgs, including the battery. The front brakes come with a disc and single-piston caliper and a drum at the rear. The braking system is also supported by Combined Braking (CBS).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
₹64.9 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Velev Motors Vio (HT Auto photo)
Velev Motors Vio
₹52 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Stella Automobili Sa 2000 (HT Auto photo)
Stella Automobili Sa 2000
₹52 - 66 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bgauss A2 (HT Auto photo)
Bgauss A2
₹52.5 - 68 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Gt Force Soul (HT Auto photo)
Gt Force Soul
₹52.86 - 75.35 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Scooty Pep Plus
₹52.91 - 64.52 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Honda EM1 e: comes with features such as a digital display, USB Type-A charging supply, 3.3 liters of storage under the saddle, a transport rack and folding passenger footrests.

Honda has equipped the EM1 e with an all-new electric motor mounted at the rear. It can generate around 2.3 hp of power and peak torque of 90 Nm. Honda claims the EM1 e: can climb a 10-degree incline with a 75-kg rider. The power source of the EM1 e: is the 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that weighs about 10 kgs and can be removed and carried home for charging.

Honda claims the battery can theoretically cover 48 kms on a single charge with the help of ECON mode. However, the average range of the electric moped is around 41 kms. The battery can be recharged from 25% to 75% within 160 minutes using regular home chargers.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda EM1 e Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city