Honda launches EM1 e:, its first electric moped in Europe, with 48-km range

Honda has launched the EM1 e:, its first electric two-wheeler for the European markets. In September last year, Honda had revealed the plan for its EV transition, planning to introduce more than ten electric models in Europe by 2025. The first of these, the EM1 e: electric two-wheeler, was presented two months later at the EICMA 2022 international show in Milan.

The name of the electric two-wheeler suggests that this is a moped and not a scooter. The initials EM stand for Electric Moped. The EM1 e: has a compact and flat floor with smooth styling. The design looks futuristic but minimal, Honda has not taken any risks to make the scooter stand out. The turn indicators are placed on the handlebar whereas the LED headlamp unit is placed on the front apron. The rear footpegs neatly integrate with the bodywork and the grab rail also looks functional.

The EM1 e: is built around a steel frame, comes with a 31mm telescopic fork at the front and two shock absorbers at the rear. Its saddle sits at a low 740 mm and weighs just 95 kgs, including the battery. The front brakes come with a disc and single-piston caliper and a drum at the rear. The braking system is also supported by Combined Braking (CBS).

The Honda EM1 e: comes with features such as a digital display, USB Type-A charging supply, 3.3 liters of storage under the saddle, a transport rack and folding passenger footrests.

Honda has equipped the EM1 e with an all-new electric motor mounted at the rear. It can generate around 2.3 hp of power and peak torque of 90 Nm. Honda claims the EM1 e: can climb a 10-degree incline with a 75-kg rider. The power source of the EM1 e: is the 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that weighs about 10 kgs and can be removed and carried home for charging.

Honda claims the battery can theoretically cover 48 kms on a single charge with the help of ECON mode. However, the average range of the electric moped is around 41 kms. The battery can be recharged from 25% to 75% within 160 minutes using regular home chargers.

