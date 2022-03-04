HT Auto
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month

The electric vehicle charging station, located at Sector 86 in Gurugram, has 121 EV chargers and a capacity to charge up to 1000 cars within 24 hours.
04 Mar 2022
The EV charging station, set up by National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV), was opened in Sector 86, Gurugram. The charging station broke all national records and made Gurugram the first city to have the top two charging stations in the country.
India's largest EV charging station has been set up in Gurugram. Installed and being operated by Alektrify, the EV charger has been set up in a record time of just 30 days. The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) has opened the EV charging station at Sector 86 in Gurugram, the business capital of Haryana.

Gurugram now has the top two charging stations of the country.

The largest EV charging station so far was at sector 52 of Gurugram, which was installed earlier last month and is also being operated by Alektrify.

The station has a total 121 EV chargers and has the capacity to charge up to 1000 cars within 24 hours. The AC chargers take up to 6 hours to charge an EV and can charge a total of four vehicles in a day and 95 such chargers can charge 570 EVs every day. The fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in one hour and can comfortably charge 24 EVs every day. There are 25 such DC chargers to charge 600 EVs around the clock.

This Alektrify charging station offers 75 AC, 25 DC and 21 Hybrid charging points with a capacity of charging 1000 cars in 24 hours. Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles, said " This is our 2nd prototype station constructed in a record 30 days time for Delhi – Jaipur E-Highway, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi–Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modeling of E-hubs.

“30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs / Private entities. These Charging stations are commercially and technically competing with Petrol Pumps now with 72% utilization and 36 months breakeven with increased capacity to charge 1000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sect 52 station. These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways," Sinha added.

Sudhendu J Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure, Connectivity – Transport and Electric Mobility) at NITI Aayog, said,“ NHEV has not only made a 30 days record of building largest station in size but also the most profitable station in the nation which shall include battery swapping and significant revenue amenities to compete with Diesel – Petrol Pumps earnings. I inaugurated another NHEV station Alektrify in Sector 52 of Gurugram only 30 days back which recorded 72% utilization and operated on 36-month breakeven tenure."

Sinha said that the NHEV model is soon going to launch similar EV charging infrastructure  in Noida.

 

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 01:11 PM IST
TAGS: EV chargers EV charging station NHEV National Highways for Electric Vehicles Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
