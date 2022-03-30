In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom
The Rolls-Royce Spectre is set to launch sometime in late 2023.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV runs on 23-inch mammoth alloy wheels.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as a spiritual successor of Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rolls-Royce will sell the Spectre as 'The Electric Super Coupe'.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag co-efficiency of only 0.26.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to come with a whisper quiet cabin.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to play a crucial role in the British luxury car marquee's EV strategy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be underpinned by 'Architecture of Luxury' platform, just like Ghost, Phantom, and the Cullinan.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a completely new Spirit of Ecstasy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps and a front fascia that has signature RFR styling elements.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been tested in -40 degree centigrade temperature.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV gets a 700 kg weighing battery pack as power source.
