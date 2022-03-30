HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Rolls Royce Spectre Comes As A Spiritual Successor To Phantom

In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is set to launch sometime in late 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 08:30 PM
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV runs on 23-inch mammoth alloy wheels.
1/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV runs on 23-inch mammoth alloy wheels.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV runs on 23-inch mammoth alloy wheels.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV runs on 23-inch mammoth alloy wheels.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as a spiritual successor of Rolls-Royce Phantom.
2/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as a spiritual successor of Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as a spiritual successor of Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV comes as a spiritual successor of Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Rolls-Royce will sell the Spectre as 'The Electric Super Coupe'.
3/11 Rolls-Royce will sell the Spectre as 'The Electric Super Coupe'.
Rolls-Royce will sell the Spectre as 'The Electric Super Coupe'.
Rolls-Royce will sell the Spectre as 'The Electric Super Coupe'.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag co-efficiency of only 0.26.
4/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag co-efficiency of only 0.26.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag co-efficiency of only 0.26.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to have a drag co-efficiency of only 0.26.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to come with a whisper quiet cabin.
5/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to come with a whisper quiet cabin.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to come with a whisper quiet cabin.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is claimed to come with a whisper quiet cabin.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to play a crucial role in the British luxury car marquee's EV strategy.
6/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to play a crucial role in the British luxury car marquee's EV strategy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to play a crucial role in the British luxury car marquee's EV strategy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre is expected to play a crucial role in the British luxury car marquee's EV strategy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be underpinned by 'Architecture of Luxury' platform, just like Ghost, Phantom, and the Cullinan.
7/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre will be underpinned by 'Architecture of Luxury' platform, just like Ghost, Phantom, and the Cullinan.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be underpinned by 'Architecture of Luxury' platform, just like Ghost, Phantom, and the Cullinan.
Rolls-Royce Spectre will be underpinned by 'Architecture of Luxury' platform, just like Ghost, Phantom, and the Cullinan.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a completely new Spirit of Ecstasy.
8/11 The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a completely new Spirit of Ecstasy.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a completely new Spirit of Ecstasy.
The Rolls-Royce Spectre gets a completely new Spirit of Ecstasy.
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps and a front fascia that has signature RFR styling elements. 
9/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps and a front fascia that has signature RFR styling elements. 
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps and a front fascia that has signature RFR styling elements. 
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes with split headlamps and a front fascia that has signature RFR styling elements. 
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been tested in -40 degree centigrade temperature.
10/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been tested in -40 degree centigrade temperature.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been tested in -40 degree centigrade temperature.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has been tested in -40 degree centigrade temperature.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV gets a 700 kg weighing battery pack as power source.
11/11 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV gets a 700 kg weighing battery pack as power source.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV gets a 700 kg weighing battery pack as power source.
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV gets a 700 kg weighing battery pack as power source.
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 08:30 PM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Spectre electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom
In pics: Rolls-Royce Spectre comes as a spiritual successor to Phantom
VW eyes keeping Shanghai plant open with staff sleeping on-site
VW eyes keeping Shanghai plant open with staff sleeping on-site
Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine
Rolls-Royce teases Spectre EV again, leaves little to imagine
Used car prices in India have increased up to 10% in one year: Report
Used car prices in India have increased up to 10% in one year: Report
Functional airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020: Gadkari
Functional airbags in cars could have saved over 13,000 lives in 2020: Gadkari

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city