In pics: Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept redefines EV with aesthetic charm
Genesis X Speedium coupe concept takes design influence from last year's Genesis X concept.
The Genesis X Speedium coupe concept focuses on a fluid design that is minimalist, yet styligh.
The dual LED strip in form of taillights add style to the concept.
The car comes with a lip spoiler at the rear enhancing aerodynamic efficiency.
The Genesis X Speedium coupe concept comes with a suave styling that previews the automaker's future electric car designs.
The design has been executed keeping a focus on the aesthetics, aerodynamics and performance.
First Published Date: 14 Apr 2022, 03:12 PM IST
TAGS: Genesis X Genesis X Speedium concept car luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
