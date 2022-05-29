In pics: BMW iX M60 detailed in series of images
BMW iX M60 is capable of running up to 566 km range on a single charge.
BMW iX M60 electric SUV comes as the first M model based on the brand's future modular architecture.
BMW iX M60 EV churns out 1,015 Nm of torque, and that can be increased to 1,100 Nm when using Launch Control.
BMW iX M60 gets power from a 111.5 kWh battery pack.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
BMW iX M60 comes with three different upholstery options and gets front and rear heated seats.
BMW iX M60 is available in eight colour options - Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Phytonic Blue, Blue Ridge Mountain, Oxide Grey, Storm Bay, and Aventurine Red,
BMW claims the iX M60 is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.6 seconds at an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The electric SUV is good to run a range of 566 km on a single charge.
BMW iX M60 gets IconicSounds system, Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Professional, a Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, BMW Natural Interaction, BMW Live Cockpit, Interior Design Suite with Olive Tanned Leather, a Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Integral Active Steering.
BMW iX M60 gets a plush looking control panel at the top of arm rest that house several feather touch panels and a rotary dial.
First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 12:05 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS