In pics: BMW i3 hits the end of the road, dons special Galvanic Gold paint
BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units around the world in 74 countries since 2013.
BMW sent off the i3 electric hatchback through a special ceremony.
BMW delivered a batch of 18 i3 EVs to select customers.
BMW i3 remained in business since 2013.
BMW i3 was the automaker's first-ever mass-produced electric car.
BMW sold more than 250,000 units of i3 electric hatchbacks around the world in 74 countries.
BMW i3 will be replaced by the iX1 in the US, and i3 electric sedan in China.
BMW i3 cabin gets special blue accent on seats and upholsteries to signify its electric powertrain.
First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM IST
