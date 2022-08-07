HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Bmw I3 Hits The End Of The Road, Dons Special Galvanic Gold Paint

In pics: BMW i3 hits the end of the road, dons special Galvanic Gold paint

BMW i3 has sold more than 250,000 units around the world in 74 countries since 2013.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2022, 09:44 AM
BMW sent off the i3 electric hatchback through a special ceremony.
1/7
BMW sent off the i3 electric hatchback through a special ceremony.
BMW sent off the i3 electric hatchback through a special ceremony.
BMW sent off the i3 electric hatchback through a special ceremony.
BMW delivered a batch of 18 i3 EVs to select customers.
2/7
BMW delivered a batch of 18 i3 EVs to select customers.
BMW delivered a batch of 18 i3 EVs to select customers.
BMW delivered a batch of 18 i3 EVs to select customers.
BMW i3 remained in business since 2013.
3/7
BMW i3 remained in business since 2013.
BMW i3 remained in business since 2013.
BMW i3 remained in business since 2013.
BMW i3 was the automaker's first-ever mass-produced electric car.
4/7
BMW i3 was the automaker's first-ever mass-produced electric car.
BMW i3 was the automaker's first-ever mass-produced electric car.
BMW i3 was the automaker's first-ever mass-produced electric car.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bmw G 310 R (HT Auto photo)
Bmw G 310 R
313 cc
₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
Electric | Automatic
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5 - 54.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Norton 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Norton 500
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
BMW sold more than 250,000 units of i3 electric hatchbacks around the world in 74 countries.
5/7
BMW sold more than 250,000 units of i3 electric hatchbacks around the world in 74 countries.
BMW sold more than 250,000 units of i3 electric hatchbacks around the world in 74 countries.
BMW sold more than 250,000 units of i3 electric hatchbacks around the world in 74 countries.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
BMW i3 will be replaced by the iX1 in the US, and i3 electric sedan in China.
6/7
BMW i3 will be replaced by the iX1 in the US, and i3 electric sedan in China.
BMW i3 will be replaced by the iX1 in the US, and i3 electric sedan in China.
BMW i3 will be replaced by the iX1 in the US, and i3 electric sedan in China.
BMW i3 cabin gets special blue accent on seats and upholsteries to signify its electric powertrain.
7/7
BMW i3 cabin gets special blue accent on seats and upholsteries to signify its electric powertrain.
BMW i3 cabin gets special blue accent on seats and upholsteries to signify its electric powertrain.
BMW i3 cabin gets special blue accent on seats and upholsteries to signify its electric powertrain.
First Published Date: 07 Aug 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: BMW i3 BMW electric car electric vehicle i3 EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Takata air bag claims another life; worldwide death toll rises to 28
Takata air bag claims another life; worldwide death toll rises to 28
Road ministry deploys mobile vans for quality inspection of national highways
Road ministry deploys mobile vans for quality inspection of national highways
FADA expects car sales to see an uptick during festive season
FADA expects car sales to see an uptick during festive season
Elon Musk pokes fun at Lucid, mocks the latter's production cut announcement
Elon Musk pokes fun at Lucid, mocks the latter's production cut announcement
Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks
Delhi govt issues order to make modifications at automated driving test tracks

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city