Honda 2-Wheelers to announce 10 new EVs for India tomorrow? What to expect

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to announce its electric vehicle strategy tomorrow. The manufacturer will be unwrapping its plans for the EV segment with about 10 new models expected from the OEM over the next five years. Honda will be looking at different segments, body styles, powertrains and customer needs as it takes on the likes of Ather Energy , TVS, Bajaj, Ola Electric and more.

The electric two-wheeler strategy is crucial for Honda’s growth in India. The company is already invested in swappable battery technology for electric three-wheelers in the country and we expect the battery-swapping network will be a large part of its electric two-wheeler ecosystem as well. The company is also likely to bring electric scooters with fixed batteries to compete in the premium segment.

Honda’s first electric scooter though is still a year away from making it to showrooms. Expect the model to arrive by March next year. Rumours are rife that this will be the Activa Electric sharing components with the Honda Activa 6G, leveraging the strong name and goodwill of the 110 cc scooter. A second model is expected to arrive by September 2024. In a previous statement, Honda Global said it plans to sell one million electric models by 2025 and 3.5 million units or 15 per cent of its total sales by 2030. India will play a major role in achieving those volumes.

Honda is expected to offer fixed and swappable battery options in its upcoming range of electric scooters. (Image used only for representational purpose)

Honda’s EV strategy won’t be restricted to models alone but we expect announcements regarding a robust charging infrastructure as well as production to be made tomorrow. Exports are a huge part of the business for HMSI with the company exporting to as many as 38 countries worldwide. We expect EVs to be a strong part of the company’s export program as well, which will only encourage localisation and more competitive pricing.

Honda has announced its plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 across all verticals, which includes the electrification of its scooters and motorcycles by a massive number. This not only includes all-electric offerings but advanced internal combustion engines that are emissions-friendly by 2040. Honda expects a major chunk of its two-wheeler volume to come from EVs by the end of this decade. Complete details on Honda’s electric vehicle strategy will be announced tomorrow. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

