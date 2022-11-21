HT Auto
Hero Electric Launches Safer Battery Packs For Electric Two Wheelers

Hero Electric launches safer battery packs for electric two-wheelers

Hero Electric has announced the launch of a new battery pack in association with Battrixx for its electric two-wheeler range. The new battery pack range is christened as 'Ultra Safe'. The leading home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer claimed that the advanced lithium-ion battery pack is made in India. The new battery pack has been conceptualized and designed in-house by the R&D team of the auto company. Hero Electric claims that it aims to become more aggressive in terms of its product launches and product developments.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2022, 17:21 PM
Also Read : India's first geared electric motorcycle unveiled; bookings to open soon

As part of its new product development strategy, Hero Electric claims that it will focus on offering more advanced and hi-tech battery packs in its upcoming electric two-wheelers. Talking about the new battery pack, Hero Electric claims that it comes with a new advanced cell chemistry pack design. The automaker claims that it plans to acquire around 300,000 battery packs and chargers in the next 12 months from its partner company.

These new electric two-wheeler batteries claimed to comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover the IP67 thermal protection benchmark, A/V warning systems, smart BMS, and Live Data Tracking with IoT. The battery is also claimed to come with intelligent technology with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger.

Speaking about the new battery pack and the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO of Hero Electric, said that it takes a long time to perfect the battery technology as its life expectancy and abnormal behaviour over of battery's life cycle cannot be entirely forecasted by using accelerated simulation techniques. “Our local battery development exercise started five years back to meet the FAME 2 timeline however, there was hardly any interest from the leading battery makers because of the low volumes and high investments. We continued our R&D experiments with different chemistries to achieve the right solution suitable for Indian weather conditions and roads," he added.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2022, 17:21 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Electric electric vehicle electric scooter
