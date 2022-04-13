Global EV sales overtake hybrid cars for the first time in 2021: Report

Electric vehicle sales around the world have doubled to 4.6 million units in 2021. Interestingly, this was the first time when electric vehicle sales overtook hybrid car sales. The EV sales around the world have been boosted by strong demand in China and Europe, reports Nikkei Asia.

While China is the biggest market for electric vehicles, Europe too contributes a significant amount of sales to the total global retail numbers for the zero-emission vehicles.

Electric vehicles have been finding an increasing number of takers in recent years owing to several factors. The rising price of petrol and diesel, tightening emission norms, imposition of deadlines for electric vehicle adoption by various governments, and increased awareness about vehicular emission and its impact on global warming-related climate change are fuelling the demand for electric vehicles. Introduction of various subsidies for the consumers of electric vehicles by governments, increasing availability of a wider range of products in the segment, reducing price of electric vehicles, narrowing price gap between EVs and fossil fuel vehicles are among other factors that are fuelling demands for the zero-emission battery electric vehicles.

Till a few years ago, hybrid vehicles used to dominate the electrified vehicle segment around the world as they come with petrol engines paired with electric motors offering better range and improved fuel efficiency. However, 2021 was the first time when fully electric vehicles were able to grab the pole position in the electrified vehicle segment beating the hybrid ones. The sales of electric vehicles are expected to grow further in the coming days as demands for such vehicles are increasing rapidly across the world.

