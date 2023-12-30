From Ather 450 Apex to Kinetic e-Luna: 10 electric two-wheeler launches in 2024

2023 was a particularly challenging year for the electric two-wheeler segment. While demand soared on one end, manufacturers also faced challenges with the revision of the FAME II subsidy hiking prices across the EV space. Nevertheless, the demand continues to be on the rise for electric two-wheelers and manufacturers - new and traditional alike - are gearing up to introduce many new models in the coming year.

From Ather to Ola and everything in between, there is something from every major EV player coming up in 2024.

With electric two-wheeler sales exceeding the 8.3 lakh mark in 2023, the number is only expected to increase further in 2024. So if you are looking to bring a new electric scooter or motorcycle home next year, this should be the list to watch out for. From Ather to Ola and everything in between, there is something for everyone in this space. Here are the top 10 electric two-wheeler launches lined up in 2024.

The Ather 450X Apex will be a limited-run model with cosmetic and performance upgrades. It will arrive on January 6, 2023

1. Ather 450 Apex

Kicking off the new year will be the Ather 450 Apex. The new electric scooter arrives on January 6 and will be a new limited-run model line based on the 450X. The teaser images promise the transparent side panels from the 450X Series 1 limited edition, as well as a boost in performance. Expect to see visual upgrades as well when the 450 Apex arrives next month, albeit in limited numbers.

The Ampere NXG is expected to resemble the concept closely and will be the brand's new flagship e-scooter

2. Ampere NXG

Ampere Electric Mobility, the EV arm of Greaves Cotton, previewed the NXG electric scooter at the 2023 Auto Expo and the model is slated to arrive in 2024. Showcased as a concept, the Ampere NXG is expected to stick close to the concept in shape and form while packing a 7-inch TFT screen, PMS mid-drive electric motor and a host of other features. The Ampere NXG will be the new flagship offering from the company and will take on the Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro and Simple One presently on sale.

The TVS iQube ST will pack a bigger battery pack and a higher top speed over the iQube S

3. TVS iQube ST

While the TVS iQube is one of the best-selling electric scooters on sale, the much-awaited iQube ST continues to elude the market. The model was even showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The TVS iQube ST will be the top-spec variant of the electric scooter and packs a larger 4.56 kWh battery pack with a longer range of 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode. The iQube ST also gets a higher top speed of 82 kmph as against 78 kmph on the iQube S. The e-scooter will come with a 950W charger powering the battery from 0-80 per cent in 4 hours and 6 minutes, while the company will also offer a 1,500W charger that’ll shorten the charging time to 2 hours and 30 minutes. The ST variant will be 3 kg heavier and will also get a price bump upon arrival.

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium will come with a bigger battery pack and a new 7-inch touchscreen unit with more connectivity options

4. 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium

The 2024 Chetak Urbane was launched recently with a subtle refresh and you can expect the more premium Chetak Premium variant to arrive over the next few weeks. According to leaked documents, the 2024 Chetak Premium will carry a larger 3.2 kWh fixed battery promising a longer range of 126 km on a single charge. The electric scooter will also get a new 7-inch touchscreen console that will bring features like turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts. The top speed will also increase to 73 kmph on the top variant. The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium should be more competitively equipped to take on the Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air, Simple Dot One and the like in the segment.

The Ather family electric scooter will be comfier and should be more accessible as well

5. Ather Family Scooter

Also coming from the house of Ather Energy next year will be the family electric scooter. Ather Energy has been testing its new offering and the e-scooter is expected to grace showrooms in 2024. Details are scarce about the new family electric scooter but the model is expected to be more rounded and appealing to a wider audience and will give Ather a stronger product to level up its volume game. The new family e-scooter is also likely to be more affordable than the 450X.

The Honda SC e: concept looks like a 125 cc equivalent electric scooter that could influence the future e-scooters from the manufacturer

6. Honda Electric Scooter & Motorcycle

Making its debut in the electric mobility segment will be Honda Two-Wheelers India with its maiden electric offering. The company has already announced its plans to bring two electric scooters with fixed and swappable batteries respectively. Honda Global also announced recently that an electric motorcycle will be made in India and is slated to arrive in 2024. India will play a major role in Honda’s electric mobility plans going forward, especially in producing mass-market EVs. Honda’s maiden electric scooter should arrive by March 2024.

The production-spec Tork Kratos X will be different from the one revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo and will arrive by mid-2024

7. Tork Kratos X

The Tork Kratos X was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo and was slated to arrive in June 2023. However, the FAME II subsidy revisions threw a spanner in the works of the Pune-based start-up. Tork Motors now plans to bring the Kratos X by mid-2024 and the electric motorcycle will see key changes over the one showcased at the expo. The X will be the flagship offering but will also come with an upgraded motor for better power and torque output. It needs to be seen if the aluminium swingarm, 7-inch TFT screen and winglets will be carried over on the updated version.

Ola Electric is likely to reveal the production-spec e-motorcycles next year that promise segment-leading power and range outputs

8. Ola M1 Electric Motorcycle

Ola Electric announced a foray into the electric motorcycle segment in August this year and we expect to see the first offering from the company arrive towards the end of 2024. Dubbed the M1 electric motorcycle range, the company showcased four concepts - roadster, cruiser, adventure and supersport - and we could see the final production versions arrive next year. Ola did not share any technical details on the upcoming e-motorcycles but promised that the bikes will see the biggest battery pack and motor on any Indian electric two-wheeler. At present, the Ultraviolette F77 has the biggest battery pack at 10.5 kWh.

The Matter Aera will finally hit the streets in the first quarter of 2024 and will be the first electric motorcycle in India to get a liquid-cooled motor and battery, and a 4-speed gearbox

9. Matter Aera

Having launched its maiden e-bike earlier this year, Ahmedabad-based Matter will finally begin deliveries of the Aera electric motorcycle next year. The Matter Aera is priced from ₹1.73 lakh to ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) and the reservation window is currently open. The Matter Aera is powered by a 10.5 kW (14 bhp) mid-mounted motor with 520 Nm of torque at the wheel. The e-motorcycle packs a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km on a single charge. The Aera will be the first electric motorcycle to get a liquid-cooled motor and battery, and a functional 4-speed gearbox. Deliveries should begin from March 2024 onwards.

The Kinetic Luna will make a comeback in an all-electric avatar with Kinetic Green launching the e-moped sometime next year (In pic: Arun Firodia of the Kinetic Group with the Luna moped)

10. Kinetic Green e-Luna

Making a comeback in an all-electric avatar, Kinetic Green will revive the Luna name for its upcoming electric two-wheeler called the ‘e-Luna.’ The electric moped promises to be as functional as its yester-year ICE version and will pack a host of features as well. The company has not revealed more details about the e-Luna but the model is expected to arrive in the first half of 2024.

