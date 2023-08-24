Elon Musk drives and shows production-spec Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world since its first unveiling in November 2019. The electric pickup truck has been spotted multiple times over the last few years in various guises. The latest image of the Tesla Cybertruck has been posted by the automaker's CEO Elon Musk, who drove it in Giga Texas. Musk shared an image on X (previously Twitter) and said that he drove the production-spec Cybertruck.

Tesla CEO posted an image on his social media handle showing the electric pickup truck and himself sitting behind the steering of the EV. The claimed production-spec Tesla Cybertruck looks the same as the previous prototypes that were spotted a few days ago. The Cybertruck gets sleek LED headlamps and meaty tyres wrapped around the large black wheels, while the side profile of the EV looks clean without any creases. The delta-shaped wing mirrors are there, which ensures that the production-spec model will come with the side mirrors. Previously, after spotting some of the prototypes sans wing mirrors it was thought that the final model would ditch the conventional mirrors in favour of cameras.

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

While revealing the final version of the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk has stated that it is the best product ever from the company. “Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas!," he further wrote. This is the second time in the last couple of months the Tesla CEO drove and posted the image of the Cybertruck on his social media handle.

In July this year, Tesla announced that it had built the first Cybertruck at Giga Texas and later clarified that the vehicle was a production candidate truck. A production candidate vehicle is possibly what the EV maker also calls a release candidate and traditional automakers typically refer to as a production validation vehicle.

