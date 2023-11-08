EICMA 2023: Lambretta Elettra electric scooter concept unveiled, return of an icon

Iconic Italian scooter maker Lambretta has unveiled its new Elettra electric scooter concept at EICMA 2023, previewing an electrified future for the brand. The new Lambretta Elettra e-scooter concept looks distinctively like the original scooters of yore, albeit with a neo-retro design with several modern elements. The standout feature is the rear bodywork which can be lifted completely to access the mechanicals of the electric scooter.

The Lambretta Elettra e-scooter concept is built on a steel frame and brings a lovely mix of old and new. The scooter gets a modernised iteration of the design language with the hexagonal LED headlamp with a DRL, while the flat floorboard promises plenty of legroom. The floating single seat also looks retro and adds to the styling of the concept. The charging socket on the scooter is located on the right side of the panel with a slider. Other likeable bits include the pop-out brake levers on the handlebar with indicators at either corner.

The Lambretta Elettra remains a concept for now with no announcement on production plans

The Elettra e-scooter concept rides on 12-inch wheels with a trail-link front suspension and a linked monoshock. Power comes from an 11 kW (14.7 bhp) electric motor with a top speed of 110 kmph (claimed). The company claims its electric scooter can run up to 127 km on a single charge in Eco mode via the 4.6 kWh battery pack. The e-scooter gets three riding modes - Eco, Ride and Sport.

Lambretta has not announced when it plans to introduce the Elettra as a production model. The e-scooter has huge potential and would do rather well in markets like Europe. It will take on offers like the Vida V1 that goes on sale in Europe by mid-2024, apart from e-scooters from other players. The Lambretta brand was once available in India and has a rather strong following even today. It will be interesting to see the Italian two-wheeler return to the Indian market in its new electric avatar, although the chances of that happening appear to be quite slim.

