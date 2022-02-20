HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles

Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles

Delhi government is in process of scraping its old fossil fuel VIP vehicles but will retain the registration numbers for new models.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 09:39 AM
Tata Nexon EV is one of the electric cars being procured by the Delhi Government.
Tata Nexon EV is one of the electric cars being procured by the Delhi Government.

Delhi government has started scrapping its old petrol and diesel vehicles and procuring electric vehicles in an attempt to reduce carbon emission from its official vehicle fleet. The move comes as the Delhi government is aiming to reduce air pollution in the national capital that has become severe in the last couple of years, owing to several reasons including vehicular emission.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Kuv100 Nxt
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: NGT rejects plea seeking permission to use 10-year-old diesel vehicle in Delhi)

A PTI report claims that the General Administration Department (GAD) has recently procured 12 electric vehicles that will be used by the ministers and top officials of the Delhi government. The old petrol and diesel vehicles that have already crossed the limit of their permitted lifespan are being sent to scrapping by the GAD, reveals the report.

GAD is also working on the replacement of several vehicles with VIP series registration numbers like 0001, which are parked in a parking lot near the Delhi Secretariat. While these vehicles will be scrapped, their VIP registration numbers will be retained for registration of new vehicles to be procured by the department, reveals the report.

The move comes in line with the ruling issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT ordered previously that petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years cannot ply in the national capital. After the introduction of the Electric Vehicle Policy in August 2020, several government departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government started replacing their old petrol and diesel vehicle fleet with electric vehicles, on a case-to-case basis.

The process has been expedited after the introduction of the vehicle scrappage policy last year. Also, the Delhi government in February last year had directed all its departments and autonomous bodies to hire or purchase only electric vehicles for their fleets. Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that all departments of the Delhi government would use only electric vehicles. "Over 2,000 petrol and diesel vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles," Deputy he said.

However, the higher upfront cost of electric vehicles as compared to their conventional fuel-powered counterparts is one challenge the Delhi government has been facing when it comes to replacing their old fossil fuel vehicles with EVs.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi EV policy electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
BMW MINI launches 2022 lifestyle collection including fashion, accessory goods
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
In pics: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok is what we want in India, but it's not coming
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
2023 Volkswagen Amarok is ready to hit the dust in revised avatar, teased again
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
India gets investment offers worth $20 billion for semiconductor production
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles
Delhi govt replacing its old fossil fuel cars with EVs, scrapping old vehicles

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city