BMW iX electric SUV recalled in select markets over potentially deadly fault

The BMW iX SUV is one of the key models from the German manufacturer's electric push worldwide. But while the model has been largely well received in markets where it has been introduced, BMW has now issued a recall order in many countries to check a potential fault which pertains to sudden and unintended acceleration.

The issue first came to light in 2022 after complaints made by several owners about their iX models accelerating without their intention for these to do so. The fault, initially, was suspected around the cruise control but it was eventually determined that it was not the drive system per say but that a driver's hand can inadvertently hit the cruise control button due to the steering angle.

The cruise control settings and button placements on the steering of the BMW iX may be looked at to mitigate chances of accidental acceleration.

According to reports, BMW clarified that the sudden acceleration can happen if a driver engages cruise control, then deactivates it and then hits the button again without knowing. The placement of the cruise control button, complete with the speed-setting option, may be at fault.

While a sudden acceleration can be potentially risky, there have been no reports of any accidents or injuries yet. And BMW clarifies that cruise control - deliberate or accidental - can be deactivated almost immediately. It is however, further reported that iX xDrive50s and iX M60s manufactured since 2022 may be inspected and a software update could be rolled out to check this.

Closer home, the iX was launched in India in December of 2021 and comes via the CBU route. It carries a price sticker of ₹1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

