HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Ix Electric Suv Recalled In Select Markets Over Potentially Deadly Fault

BMW iX electric SUV recalled in select markets over potentially deadly fault

The BMW iX SUV is one of the key models from the German manufacturer's electric push worldwide. But while the model has been largely well received in markets where it has been introduced, BMW has now issued a recall order in many countries to check a potential fault which pertains to sudden and unintended acceleration.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 14:17 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW iX electric SUV is available in India and carries a price tag of ₹1.16 crore.
BMW iX electric SUV is available in India and carries a price tag of ₹1.16 crore.

The issue first came to light in 2022 after complaints made by several owners about their iX models accelerating without their intention for these to do so. The fault, initially, was suspected around the cruise control but it was eventually determined that it was not the drive system per say but that a driver's hand can inadvertently hit the cruise control button due to the steering angle.

The cruise control settings and button placements on the steering of the BMW iX may be looked at to mitigate chances of accidental acceleration.
The cruise control settings and button placements on the steering of the BMW iX may be looked at to mitigate chances of accidental acceleration.
The cruise control settings and button placements on the steering of the BMW iX may be looked at to mitigate chances of accidental acceleration.
The cruise control settings and button placements on the steering of the BMW iX may be looked at to mitigate chances of accidental acceleration.

According to reports, BMW clarified that the sudden acceleration can happen if a driver engages cruise control, then deactivates it and then hits the button again without knowing. The placement of the cruise control button, complete with the speed-setting option, may be at fault.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Ix
₹1.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X3 M40i (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X3 M40i
₹86.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹ 63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

While a sudden acceleration can be potentially risky, there have been no reports of any accidents or injuries yet. And BMW clarifies that cruise control - deliberate or accidental - can be deactivated almost immediately. It is however, further reported that iX xDrive50s and iX M60s manufactured since 2022 may be inspected and a software update could be rolled out to check this.

Closer home, the iX was launched in India in December of 2021 and comes via the CBU route. It carries a price sticker of 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 14:16 PM IST
TAGS: BMW iX iX BMW EV Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city