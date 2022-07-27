BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand

MINI Concept Aceman is expected to retain about 80 percent of its design in the mass-produced model, which is likely to be launched in 2024.

BMW has unveiled the MINI Concept Aceman, its first electric compact crossover under the brand. The MINI Concept Aceman, which will be showcased publicly for the first time on August 23, is equipped with BMW's latest infotainment system and features sustainable material like recycled fibers, without using chrome or leather elements. The MINI Concept Aceman is a 5-door, 5-seater crossover which is expected to be launched in 2024.

MINI Concept Aceman showcases a new design language that will be introduced in the next-generation MINI cars. The front grille is octagonal in shape and can display signs with LEDs. The grille is bordered by light green LED lighting and doubles up as a daytime running lights. Stephanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand, said, "This concept car symbolises how MINI is self-reforming towards the future of full electrification. At the same time, it reflects what the brand symbolises, such as an electric go-kart feel, an immersive digital experience, and a strong commitment to minimal environmental impact."

The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to retain about 80 percent of its design in the mass-produced model. It is expected to be a model that fills the gap between the general 3-door mini and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres. It stands on a set of 20-inch wheels.

The MINI Concept Aceman interior comes with a modern cockpit with a dashboard that has looks like a flat sound bar extending across the entire width of the interior. It gets a central round instrument cluster and toggle switches for drive modes. “In the interior of the MINI Concept Aceman, we have concentrated on a simplistic appearance in combination with premium materials and welcoming colours. Digitisation enables us to make do with few operating elements and at the same time to maximise the experience in a way that is characteristic of MINI,"said Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design.

BMW or MINI has not shared any detail about the concept car's battery, power output and range.

