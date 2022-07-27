In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
BMW is expected to start production of the MINI Aceman soon as it prepares for a launch in two years. The car is expected to retain much of its concept form in production version.
BMW has taken the covers off the MINI Aceman concept car ahead of a global showcase on August 23. The EV concept is the first electric crossover for the MINI brand, which already produces small electric cars for global markets.
The looks of the MINI Concept Aceman showcases the carmaker's new design language. It appears a boxy small car with big headlights and squared off wheel arches. Overall, it appears more rugged than a usual MINI car.
The grille of the MINI Concept Aceman is a closed one, as expected in an EV. It has LED elements that can display all kinds of colours and patterns. It also gets flush door handles. The car sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.
The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to fill the gap between the 3-door MINI and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The interior of the MINI Concept Aceman is modern yet simplistic with a neat dashboard, a steering wheel, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system also is apparently built on Android.
The oval-shaped control strip houses physical toggle switches for audio and climate controls. It also houses USB port as well. It remains to be seen if the simplistic design of the interior is carried forward into the production version as well.
First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS