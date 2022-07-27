HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: Mini Concept Aceman Mini Offers Glimpse At Future Small Electrical Cars

In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars

BMW is expected to start production of the MINI Aceman soon as it prepares for a launch in two years. The car is expected to retain much of its concept form in production version.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM
BMW has taken the covers off the MINI Aceman concept car ahead of a global showcase on August 23. The EV concept is the first electric crossover for the MINI brand, which already produces small electric cars for global markets. 
1/6
BMW has taken the covers off the MINI Aceman concept car ahead of a global showcase on August 23. The EV concept is the first electric crossover for the MINI brand, which already produces small electric cars for global markets. 
BMW has taken the covers off the MINI Aceman concept car ahead of a global showcase on August 23. The EV concept is the first electric crossover for the MINI brand, which already produces small electric cars for global markets. 
BMW has taken the covers off the MINI Aceman concept car ahead of a global showcase on August 23. The EV concept is the first electric crossover for the MINI brand, which already produces small electric cars for global markets. 
The looks of the MINI Concept Aceman showcases the carmaker's new design language. It appears a boxy small car with big headlights and squared off wheel arches. Overall, it appears more rugged than a usual MINI car.
2/6
The looks of the MINI Concept Aceman showcases the carmaker's new design language. It appears a boxy small car with big headlights and squared off wheel arches. Overall, it appears more rugged than a usual MINI car.
The looks of the MINI Concept Aceman showcases the carmaker's new design language. It appears a boxy small car with big headlights and squared off wheel arches. Overall, it appears more rugged than a usual MINI car.
The looks of the MINI Concept Aceman showcases the carmaker's new design language. It appears a boxy small car with big headlights and squared off wheel arches. Overall, it appears more rugged than a usual MINI car.
The grille of the MINI Concept Aceman is a closed one, as expected in an EV. It has LED elements that can display all kinds of colours and patterns. It also gets flush door handles. The car sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.
3/6
The grille of the MINI Concept Aceman is a closed one, as expected in an EV. It has LED elements that can display all kinds of colours and patterns. It also gets flush door handles. The car sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.
The grille of the MINI Concept Aceman is a closed one, as expected in an EV. It has LED elements that can display all kinds of colours and patterns. It also gets flush door handles. The car sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.
The grille of the MINI Concept Aceman is a closed one, as expected in an EV. It has LED elements that can display all kinds of colours and patterns. It also gets flush door handles. The car sits on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels.
The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to fill the gap between the 3-door MINI and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres.
4/6
The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to fill the gap between the 3-door MINI and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres.
The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to fill the gap between the 3-door MINI and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres.
The MINI Concept Aceman is expected to fill the gap between the 3-door MINI and the SUV type MINI crossovers. The overall length of the MINI Concept Aceman is more than 4 metres, stands 1.59 metres tall with an overall width of nearly 2 metres.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17 kmpl
₹38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Countryman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.34 kmpl
₹40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mini Clubman (HT Auto photo)
Mini Clubman
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹41.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The interior of the MINI Concept Aceman is modern yet simplistic with a neat dashboard, a steering wheel, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system also is apparently built on Android.
5/6
The interior of the MINI Concept Aceman is modern yet simplistic with a neat dashboard, a steering wheel, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system also is apparently built on Android.
The interior of the MINI Concept Aceman is modern yet simplistic with a neat dashboard, a steering wheel, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system also is apparently built on Android.
The interior of the MINI Concept Aceman is modern yet simplistic with a neat dashboard, a steering wheel, and a circular OLED touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system also is apparently built on Android.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The oval-shaped control strip houses physical toggle switches for audio and climate controls. It also houses USB port as well. It remains to be seen if the simplistic design of the interior is carried forward into the production version as well.
6/6
The oval-shaped control strip houses physical toggle switches for audio and climate controls. It also houses USB port as well. It remains to be seen if the simplistic design of the interior is carried forward into the production version as well.
The oval-shaped control strip houses physical toggle switches for audio and climate controls. It also houses USB port as well. It remains to be seen if the simplistic design of the interior is carried forward into the production version as well.
The oval-shaped control strip houses physical toggle switches for audio and climate controls. It also houses USB port as well. It remains to be seen if the simplistic design of the interior is carried forward into the production version as well.
First Published Date: 27 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM IST
TAGS: MINI BMW MINI Concept Aceman Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The latest ProDrive racing simulator was designed to be a visually-striking product while still offering a high level of performance that gamers expect.
This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, France.
French Grand Prix: Max Verstappen wins after Charles Leclerc crashes out
India cricketer Mohammad Shami poses next to his new Jaguar car. (Image courtesy: The LinkedIn page of Amit Garg)
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami buys Jaguar F-Type sports car worth Rs. 1 Crore
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
This European country plans to reduce electric car subsidies from 2023
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: City of the future, NEOM to shun cars of today
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
In pics: MINI Concept Aceman Mini offers glimpse at future small electrical cars
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand
BMW debuts Concept Aceman, its first all-electric crossover under MINI brand

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city