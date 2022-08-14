HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Automakers Scramble To Decode New U.s. Ev Tax Credits

Automakers scramble to decode new U.S. EV tax credits

Under the $430 billion climate, health care and tax bill, incentives have been designed to bring more battery and EV manufacturing into the United States.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 17:34 PM
Audi claims all its Evs will lose credibility due to this bill.
Audi claims all its Evs will lose credibility due to this bill.
Audi claims all its Evs will lose credibility due to this bill.
Audi claims all its Evs will lose credibility due to this bill.

U.S. automakers and dealers are scrambling to figure out if they can still offer $7,500 tax credits to would-be buyers of electric vehicles (EVs), as Congress prepares for final votes today on a bill that includes a top-to-bottom overhaul of Washington's clean vehicle policies.

(Also Read: Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you)

Under the $430 billion climate, health care and tax bill that the House of Representatives is set to vote on Friday, rules governing the current $7,500 EV tax credit aimed at persuading consumers to buy the vehicles would be replaced by incentives designed to bring more battery and EV manufacturing into the United States.

Manufacturers, dealers and consumers do not have answers to many basic questions about how the new rules will affect the way clean vehicles aimed at consumers - including fully electric and hybrid models - will be bought, sold and built, automakers, consultants and lobbyists said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

However, industry executives were more positive about proposed incentives of up to $40,000 per vehicle for larger commercial electric vehicles, such as Tesla Inc's Semi or electric commercial vans developed by several manufacturers.

The provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act are "a powerful tail wind in the commercial space," said RJ Scaringe, chief executive of Rivian which has an agreement to deliver up to 100,000 large vans to shareholder Amazon.com Inc.

The legislation brings "a significant change in value chain requirements, in a very short period of time, that affects an industry where supply chain development ... is measured in years," said John Loehr, a managing director with consulting firm AlixPartners.

Only one Volvo model will be under the ambit of the new bill.
Only one Volvo model will be under the ambit of the new bill. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Only one Volvo model will be under the ambit of the new bill.
Only one Volvo model will be under the ambit of the new bill. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

No longer eligible

The most immediate effect of the Inflation Reduction Act would be a ban on tax credits for vehicles assembled outside North America. That would mean about 70% of the 72 current EV and plug-in hybrids on the U.S. market would no longer be eligible, said the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which warned the change "will surprise and disappoint customers in the market for a new vehicle" and "jeopardize" EV sales goals.

However, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters in an interview this week: "This is ... going to be a very important long-term transformational policy to accelerate the EV revolution and to make sure it is a 'Made in America' EV revolution."

"Industry is capable of sometimes more than they will at first see," Buttigieg added.

The Biden administration must still write and finalize implementing regulations to handle some of the complex questions raised by the quick rewrite of the tax credit.

New restrictions on battery sourcing and critical minerals, along with price caps and income caps, take effect on Jan. 1, which will potentially make all current EVs ineligible for the full $7,500 credit.

A Congressional Budget Office forecast estimated as few as 11,000 EVs may qualify for the tax credit in 2023.

The domestic content requirements ratchet up over the next six years.

Volvo Car North America said just one of its models that currently qualify for EV tax credits will still qualify after the bill is signed. The only one in the short term that will qualify is the S60 Recharge, that is assembled in South Carolina, and even that may not qualify after Jan. 1.

Several automakers, including startups Rivian and Fisker, this week began urging would-be customers to get off the fence and commit to buying vehicles before the current rules are replaced.

Binding contract

The bill does allow consumers to still get the credit if they buy before Biden signs the bill into law, but must have a "written binding contract" to purchase.

Rivian encouraged would-be buyers in a letter to make $100 of their deposits non-refundable in order to qualify for the credit. Rivian executives said Thursday customers are ordering R1 trucks and SUVs with average prices of $93,000 - well above the cut-offs in the proposal before the House.

"We cannot guarantee that the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) will approve tax credit eligibility as we interpret the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act," Rivian cautioned in its letter.

Mercedes-Benz said it is "reviewing the proposal in anticipation of the new provisions becoming final in the coming week."

European Union and South Korean government officials on Thursday said they were concerned the domestic content and manufacturing requirements in the Inflation Reduction Act could violate World Trade Organization rules.

U.S. electric vehicle market leader Tesla and General Motors Co already sell their EVs without a federal tax credit, because they hit the 200,000 vehicle cap under the current law.

Tesla and GM may not become eligible to offer tax credits under the new law until Jan. 1. And even then, it is not clear which models - if any - will get the full $7,500 by meeting requirements that 40% of battery minerals come only from North America, or countries with which the United States has free trade agreements.

The proposed subsidy limits would hit hardest on automakers and battery makers with corporate parents in China.

Starting in 2024, rules will take effect that make vehicles ineligible for any credit if they have content from an "foreign entity of concern," a term that could include Chinese firms.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 17:32 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo Audi Mercedes Benz BMW electric cars electric vehicles EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion
Toyota Fortuner with toilet seat? This modified SUV is perfect travel companion
Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
Honda Activa 7G likely to launch soon: What to expect
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Driving a smart car? Your car might be keeping a tab on you
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Audi, Porsche, Kia say US EV buyers will lose tax credit under legislation
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city