Ather demonstrates rebooting scooter dashboard post govt's emergency alerts

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has taken to its X handle to help customers reboot their scooter dashboard if it has got stuck after receiving an emergency alert test notification from the government. The OEM posted a YouTube video link demonstrating the procedure to reboot the dashboard. This comes after many citizens received the emergency test notification on their phones on Tuesday.

The EV maker said that the owner will need to reboot the scooter dashboard by holding both brakes and then pressing the start switch for 10 seconds. “If your dashboard stopped responding following the message… This should restore normal functioning," the tweet read.

In a separate development, the company recently released a fresh OTA update for the 450X customers, which now shows energy recuperation through regeneration on the model’s digital console. The feature has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far.

The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature. Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery, which in turn extends the range of the vehicle. This is why, electric vehicles with regenerative braking will offer even better range in the city, where instances of braking are higher.

The Ather 450X is currently priced from ₹1.38 lakh onwards for the 2.9 kWh battery pack. It’s available in two variants - Core and Pro - with the latter priced at ₹1.53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The company has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the 3.7 kWh battery pack at the moment.

First Published Date: