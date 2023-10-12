HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Scooter Dashboards Receive Govt's Emergency Alerts; Oem Shows How To Reboot

Ather demonstrates rebooting scooter dashboard post govt's emergency alerts

Electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy has taken to its X handle to help customers reboot their scooter dashboard if it has got stuck after receiving an emergency alert test notification from the government. The OEM posted a YouTube video link demonstrating the procedure to reboot the dashboard. This comes after many citizens received the emergency test notification on their phones on Tuesday.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2023, 17:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather Energy
The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature.
Ather Energy
The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature.

The EV maker said that the owner will need to reboot the scooter dashboard by holding both brakes and then pressing the start switch for 10 seconds. “If your dashboard stopped responding following the message… This should restore normal functioning," the tweet read.

In a separate development, the company recently released a fresh OTA update for the 450X customers, which now shows energy recuperation through regeneration on the model’s digital console. The feature has been rolled out for the Ather 450X Gen3 and Gen2 customers so far.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450X
₹ 1.13 - 1.32 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Revolt Motors Revolt Rv400 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors Revolt RV400
₹ 90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bounce Infinity E1 (HT Auto photo)
Bounce Infinity E1
₹ 93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Okaya Ev Faast F2b (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹94,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
₹92,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go X1 (HT Auto photo)
M2GO X1
₹94,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

The digital dashboard on the Ather 450X shows the regen at work whether using Active or Braking regen feature. Regenerative braking essentially allows the vehicle to convert energy lost while braking into powering the battery, which in turn extends the range of the vehicle. This is why, electric vehicles with regenerative braking will offer even better range in the city, where instances of braking are higher.

The Ather 450X is currently priced from 1.38 lakh onwards for the 2.9 kWh battery pack. It’s available in two variants - Core and Pro - with the latter priced at 1.53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The company has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the 3.7 kWh battery pack at the moment.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2023, 17:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Ather Energy electric scooter EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.