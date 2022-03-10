Ather rolls out 25,000 450X electric scooters, reaches milestone in 2 years

Electric two-wheeler startup Ather Energy has announced on Wednesday that it has crossed the milestone of rolling out its 25,000th unit of the 450X model from its Hosur manufacturing facility. The company said that it has achieved the feat in two years since the start of production in late January 2020.

The 25,000th unit of the Ather 450X electric scooter was rolled out on 4th March 2022.

Ather 450X comes as one of the prominent electric scooters in a space where several EV startups and some legacy players have already launched their products. The Ather 450X comes with a sharp and stylish visual appearance and gets a host of features. The electric scooter gets power from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with an electric motor that churns out 8 bhp of power and 26 Nm of torque. The power and torque output of the Ather 450X is significantly higher than the older Ather 450.

Ather 450X electric scooter comes with four different riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. The Warp mode is meant to give the rider access to the full 26 Nm torque output. Ather claims the 450X electric scooter is capable of accelerating 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, while 0-60 kmph takes 6.5 seconds. The EV maker claims that the electric scooter is capable of running a range of 85 km on a single charge, but in the Eco mode. Ather claims the cruising range will drop to 75 km in the Ride mode and down to 50 km on the Warp mode.

Ather Energy aims to amplify the production of its electric scooter in the coming days. It aims to scale up production of 450X to 400,000 over the next few years and eventually to one million units per annum over the next three years.

