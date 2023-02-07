HT Auto
Ather Energy rolls out offers for corporate employees; benefits worth 16,259

In a bid to further entice customers, Ather Energy has announced its new corporate outreach program bringing more benefits to employees buying the 450 Plus and 450X. Under the new program, Ather Energy has tied up with over 2,500 organisations and is offering benefits worth 16,259 including discounts, tax savings, exchange bonuses and more.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 16:50 PM
Under the new program, employees can avail of a corporate discount worth 4,000, an exchange bonus worth 4,000, and tax savings on loans. The company is also offering a complimentary two-year extended warranty worth 8,259 on the 450X electric scooter. The standard warranty on the model is three years. The company is also installing complimentary charging infrastructure at workplaces. The corporate program is valid till February 28, 2023.

Also Read : Ather Energy hits key milestone, rolls out 1 lakh electric scooters since debut

The corporate offer is available to employees of organisations like Reliance Jio Infocomm, Wipro Technologies, Samsung India, Myntra, Tata Technologies, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Bharti Airtel and more. The company currently retails its electric scooters through 100 experience centres spread across 80 cities. The manufacturer is now to expand its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March this year.

Ather Energy also has a fast-charging network of 900 stations across the country, the largest for any electric two-wheeler maker. The company recently updated the 450X with Atherstack 5.0 bringing not only a host of features but new colour options as well. The new corporate program also comes at a time when rivals like Ola Electric have stepped up their offers as well. Ola is also expected to make a major announcement, presumably about the S1 Air e-scooter, on February 9, 2023.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 16:50 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450X Ather 450 Plus electric scooters electric vehicles
