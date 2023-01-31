HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather Energy Hits Key Milestone, Rolls Out 1 Lakh Electric Scooters Since Debut

Ather Energy hits key milestone, rolls out 1 lakh electric scooters since debut

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has achieved a major production landmark. The EV maker has announced that it has rolled out the 100,000th electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Hosur today. Ather Energy has reached the one-lakh scooter milestone in just over four years since it made its debut commercially. Ather Energy is one of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India with models like 450X Gen 3 as its flagship.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jan 2023, 17:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ather Energy rolled out the 100,000th unit of its electric scooter from its facility today.
Ather Energy rolled out the 100,000th unit of its electric scooter from its facility today.
Ather Energy rolled out the 100,000th unit of its electric scooter from its facility today.
Ather Energy rolled out the 100,000th unit of its electric scooter from its facility today.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer took around 55 months, or a little over four years, to achieve the landmark. The Bengaluru-based EV maker had launched its first electric scooter - Ather 450 - in 2018. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer launched the Ather 450X Gen 3 electric scooter, its latest model in the Indian market, last year.

Ather Energy, backed by Hero MotoCorp, had launched their second model Ather 450X in 2020. After two years, the EV maker decided to upgrade the model with the latest generation 450X Gen 3. It was launched at a starting price of 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has also launched the Ather 450 Plus Gen 3 scooter which has been priced at 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This pricing includes the applicable FAME II and other subsidies.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy Ather 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy Ather 450x
₹1.08 - 1.62 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Avera Retrosa (HT Auto photo)
Avera Retrosa
₹1.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
163 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Simple Energy Mark 2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Mark 2
₹1.1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Vespa Vxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Vxl 125
124.45 cc
₹1.11 - 1.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ather Energy has its manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It has a capacity to produce more than one lakh units every year. Ather Energy has the backing of Hero MotoCorp, and the facility is also supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy.

Ather Energy also provides high speed EV charging facility called the Ather Grid across the country. The company has installed more than 60 EV charging grids in Maharashtra. It currently has more than 350 charging stations across 38 cities and plans to install 5,000 fast chargers in the next three years.

First Published Date: 31 Jan 2023, 17:28 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Electric vehicle 450X
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 320 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
28% OFF
Pidilite WD 40, 170 G Multipurpose Spray for Auto Maintenance, Rust Remover, Lubricant, Loosens Stuck & Rust Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling, All purpose Protectant & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 166 Rs. 230
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Benda_2
Benda LFC700 four-cylinder cruiser breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter
Activa_Smart_1
Honda Activa 6G H-Smart launched in India: 10 things you need to know

Latest News

This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at ₹99,999
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
Innova Crysta diesel to Punch CNG: 5 cars likely to launch in India in February
EV sales in India likely to cross one crore per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
EV sales in India likely to cross one crore per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
Budget 2023: From FAME 2 extension to EV tax revision, what auto industry wants
Budget 2023: From FAME 2 extension to EV tax revision, what auto industry wants
Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways
Hyundai setups DC Ultra-Fast charging stations on key highways

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city