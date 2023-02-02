Ather Energy reports 329% annual growth in January 2023, selling 12,149 vehicles

Ather Energy announced its sales for the month of January 2023 and the company registered a 329 per cent year-on-year growth with 12,149 units sold. On a month-on-month basis too, Ather’s sales increased by 32.24 per cent when compared to 9,187 units sold in December 2022. The strong sales come courtesy of increased demand and the brand’s rapid expansion.

Ather Energy had an eventful month with a host of activities throughout January. The company hosted its first community day rolling out Atherstack 5.0 software update among its customers in attendance. The updated software brought new features including the new user interface, Auto Hold function, new vector maps, as well as the addition of features like cruise control, crawl control and advanced regen in the future.

Speaking on the sales for January 2023, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We had a great start to this year, registering our best-ever monthly sales by delivering 12,419 units to our customers. We were thrilled by the response we received from the biggest-ever EV community day that we organised earlier in January. We also introduced Atherstack 5.0, our latest software upgrade that brings in a host of new features on our scooters, such as Vector Maps by Google and AutoHoldTM. Ather also announced an industry-leading 5-year warranty on its scooters and showcased its four new colours. On the retail front, Ather continued to rapidly expand its retail presence, and we opened 13 new outlets in January. Ather now has 102 Experience Centres in 80 cities. Our growing presence as well as new exciting features on the scooters have contributed to our increase in sales."

The company also rolled out its 100,000th electric scooter last month, celebrating a big milestone. Ather also expanded its retail presence with 13 experience centres across multiple cities including Erode, Ahmedabad, Hosur, and Guntur. The manufacturer also announced that its customers covered over 389 million km in 2022 as part of its second annual report.

