A full-blown Porsche electric SUV in offing for 2027, to sit above Cayenne

Porsche is reportedly working on a full-blown pure electric SUV that will hit showrooms in 2027. This luxury electric SUV is reportedly to come with a seven-seater layout, and it would be positioned above the Porsche Cayenne and Macan. Codenamed K1, this Porsche electric SUV would be priced well above $200,000, claims a report by British automotive publication Autocar UK.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 15:12 PM
Porsche electric SUV is slated to launch in 2027.

The upcoming Porsche SUV will be underpinned by the Volkswagen-owned car brand's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, and it will come with a 920-volt electric system. Also, it is expected to come offering an impressive 700 km range. The report claims that this upcoming Porsche EV will be a very sporting interpretation of an SUV, even if it comes with a large frame and a seven-seater layout. Thanks to an all-wheel drive (AWD) system, this SUV will have extreme offroading capability, hints the report. Expect the battery pack to be well over 100 kWh in size. This battery pack would ensure a performance like the Tesla Model X Plaid, with more than 1,000 hp peak power on disposal and a 0-100 kmph sprint capability in 2.5 seconds.

Upon launch, this Porsche SUV will compete against rivals like Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue. Also, it will challenge the Mercedes EQS SUV and BMW iX, claims the report. It is going to be the flagship SUV from the German brand, and it will have an advanced range of battery technologies ensuring premium performance. The EV is claimed to come with rapid charging speeds and minimal degradation.

As part of the Volkswagen Group's electrification strategy, Porsche is leaving no stone unturned in developing its own EV fleet. The car brand has already launched the Taycan EV, which garnered a pretty good response. Besides that, it is also working on Macan EV, which will go on sale in 2024. An all-electric Boxster/Cayman is also due for launch by around 2025, while an electric version of the Panamera is also on the card. Porsche's mid-sized SUV, the Cayenne, is also expected to switch to electric by the middle of the decade.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche electric car electric vehicle luxury car
