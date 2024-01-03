HT Auto
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium with TFT screen teased ahead of launch on January 5

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jan 2024, 17:30 PM
The updated Bajaj Chetak Premium will notably arrive with a new TFT screen, a bigger battery and a higher top speed, for better differentiation over t
...
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium teaser
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium variant will get a TFT screen, while a bigger battery and higher top speed are also likely on the updated e-scooter
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium teaser
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium variant will get a TFT screen, while a bigger battery and higher top speed are also likely on the updated e-scooter

Bajaj Auto is all set to introduce the 2024 Chetak Premium on January 5. The company has teased the model and its upgrades on social media and the electric scooter is expected to come with comprehensive changes to its feature list and mechanicals with the latest iteration. The updated Bajaj Chetak Premium will notably arrive with a new TFT screen, a bigger battery and a higher top speed, for better differentiation over the entry-level Urban trim.

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium will come with a new 7-inch TFT screen that will replace the LCD console previously available on the e-scooter. While the round LCD unit will still be available on the Urbane variant, the Premium trim will get more features as a result of the new dashboard.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced at 1.15 lakh.

The new TFT screen is expected to integrate Bluetooth connectivity, app-based turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS/music alerts, remote immobilisation and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The e-scooter is also likely to get bigger under-seat storage, up from 18 litres to 21 litres.

Furthermore, the leaked document suggested that the 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium will get a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 126 km (IDC) on a single charge. This is a substantial increase over the Urbane variant that packs a 2.9 kWh battery with 108 km of range. The charging time is also expected to increase due to the bigger battery pack with 0-100 per cent currently achieved in 4 hours using a standard charger. The top speed is also expected to go up to 73 kmph from 63 kmph.

Visually, the updated Bajaj Chetak is expected to arrive with the same styling. Despite being four years old now, the model continues to age slowly and is rather a nice-looking model with excellent fit and finish. We also expect to see the illuminated switchgear, elongated single seat, apron storage, alloy wheels and sequential LED turn indicators to be carried over.

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to get a higher top speed of 73 kmph and a range of 126 km from its new 3.2 kWh battery
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to get a higher top speed of 73 kmph and a range of 126 km from its new 3.2 kWh battery

The updates will help Bajaj position the Chetak more competitively against rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Simple One and the like. Prices are expected to be around 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, while the company is likely to charge a premium for the Tec-pac trim with more features unlocked. More details on the new Chetak will be available later this week. So make sure to keep watching this space for all the updates.

First Published Date: 03 Jan 2024, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X S1 Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak electric scooter 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium

