2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift launched at 14.74 lakh

Tata Motors launched the new Nexon EV facelift on Thursday at a starting price of ₹14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Christened as the Tata Nexon.ev, the pure electric iteration of the popular compact SUV comes with a host of updates, including a revised design, new features and an upgraded powertrain. In a nutshell, India’s bestselling electric SUV has received a comprehensive update that is complete with a new design, a revamped interior and a new electric motor. The automaker has already sold more than 53,000 units of the Nexon EV and the facelifted version is aimed at enhancing that significantly.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes alongside its internal combustion engine-powered sibling, which has been launched at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like the ICE-powered Nexon facelift, the EV too draws its design inspiration from the Tata Curvv concept. The EV comes with significant distinctiveness compared to the fossil fuel-powered model though. It gets a different air dam and full-width LED light bar, making the EV distinctive from the ICE model. It sports seven different exterior colour portions: Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, Intensi Teal, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Fearless Purple, and Creative Ocean.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Design

The electric SUV comes with a completely new split LED headlamp setup complemented by LED daytime running lights. The entire front fascia has been updated. It runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the pre-facelift version, the revamped iteration of Nexon EV loses the blue accent on the window line. At the back, it gets an LED light bar that spans the width of the revised tailgate and merges into the new delta-shaped LED tail lamps on both sides, while a more angular bumper and a new integrated roof spoiler give it a Range Rover-like vibe.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Features

The cabin of the Nexon EV facelift comes with a wide range of layout updates and new features. The two new massive screens including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster enhance the premium quotient of the cabin. The EV gets a new steering-mounted paddle shifter, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, wireless smartphone charger, voice command function, height adjustable and ventilated front seats, air purifier, JBL audio system with subwoofer, and a sunroof.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Safety

On the safety front, the Nexon EV now gets six airbags and ESC as standard, while front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake, hill ascent and descent control, and rear disc brakes add more protection.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift: Powertrain

The new Tata Nexon EV facelift comes with significant changes on the powertrain front. Powered by a new Gen 2 motor that is 20 kg lighter than the previous motor, the EV claims to come promising up to 465 km range on a single charge. The Long Range variant of the EV generates 143 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque. The power output has been increased subtly, while torque generation has been reduced in the facelifted model. It can reach 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. There are three different driving modes: City, Eco and Sport.

The EV claims to have become more aerodynamic, resulting in improved performance. The Nexon EV Long Range facelift retains the same 40.5 kWh battery pack as the Nexon EV Max, but the claimed range has gone up from 437 km to 465 km. Tata is providing an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty on the battery and motor of the new Nexon EV. Another interesting feature of the Nexon EV facelift is that it comes with V2L and V2V technologies, allowing the car to power electrical appliances and even charge other electric vehicles.

