Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, with more than 350-km range, ready for India debut

Published Jun 01, 2023

Volvo Cars will drive in its second electric SUV to India this month

The electric SUV, based on the carmaker's XC40 Recharge, will be unveiled for India on June 14

Volvo had earlier confirmed that the C40 Recharge will launch in India later this year

Volvo C40 Recharge is currently available for global markets as the smallest EV from the Swedish carmaker

The C40 Recharge draws energy from a 78 kWh battery pack that has a usable capacity of 75 kWh

The electric SUV can deliver up to 371 kilometres of range on a single charge

It can churns out 238 hp of peak power and sprint 0-100 kmph in 7.4 seconds

The EV will be imported to India and assembled locally through the CKD route

Upn launch, the C40 Recharge could rival the likes of Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 among other EVs
