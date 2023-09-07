Tata Nexon EV facelift to debut: The most important EV to launch this year?

Tata Nexon EV facelift could follow footsteps of Nexon facelift Just like the outgoing Nexon EV follows a similar design philosophy as the ICE-powered Nexon, expect the new Nexon EV to follow the footsteps of the Tata Nexon facelift, which has already been unveiled ahead of the September 14 price unveiling. In that case, we can expect the upcoming Tata Nexon EV facelift to look sharper and more stylish compared to the outgoing model. The exterior of the upcoming Nexon EV facelift will feature sleeker and redesigned LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and revamped LED taillights. The front profile of the facelifted EV too would be revised in line with the internal combustion engine-powered sibling that has been updated recently. Among other design changes, expect new alloy wheels, updated rear profile and new exterior colours.

New Nexon EV's success key to Tata's aim to sell 2 lakh EVs by 2024 Tata Motors is planning to step up it ev game in India further in coming days. the carmaker recently said that it expects around 50 per cent of its overall car sales in India to come from its electric models. With three models on offer currently and three more to join by next year, Tata will have the largest fleet of electric cars on offer in India. Yet, Nexon EV's success run will hold key for Tata to achieve the target. In its Annual Report for 2022-23, Tata Motors underlined that the EV segment in India will continue to go from strength to strength and that it is well-poised to make the most of it. "The EV contribution in our portfolio is likely to increase to 25 per cent in 5 years and reach 50 per cent by 2030," the report said.

Nexon EV to wear Tata Motors' new EV brand identity The new Nexon EV will usher in a new phase in Tata Motors' electric vehicle journey. It will bear the carmaker's new brand identity for electric vehicles, which was teased recently. The new brand identity .ev is slightly different from the EV branding seen on Tata's existing electric cars. The official teaser video of the Nexon EV confirm the new brand identity which will be placed at the rear. The new brand identity comes ahead of Tata Motors next big eV offensive which will see three new models launching in the few months. These include the Punch EV and Harrier EV.

Tata Nexon EV: As we know it so far Tata Motors currently sells the Nexon electric SUV in two versions - Prime and Max. There is also a Dark Edition of the Nexon EV Max on sale which has certain cosmetic updates over the standard Max version. The Prime is the new standard version whereas the Max is the long-range version. The Nexon EV Prime is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh. It has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge. Then there is the Nexon EV Max, it has a claimed range of 453 km. It starts at ₹16.49 lakh and goes up to ₹19.54 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Watch: Is Tata Nexon EV good enough for long highway trips? Electric cars may be good for the environment. But are they good enough for long drives? Especially on Indian highways with not enough EV charging infrastructure and range anxiety looming? We took out Tata Nexon EV Max electric SUV from Rishikesh to Delhi rcently to find out if it is good enough.

Tata Nexon EV facelift: What changes are expected Tata Motors has teased the upcoming Nexon EV a number of times ahead of today's official unveiling event. Through images and videos, the carmaker has offered sneak peek at the facelift avatar of the electric SUV. It is confirmed that the updates on the outside will be very similar to the ones witnessed on the Nexon facelift SUV revealed last week. The new design is heavily influenced by the Curvv Concept electric vehicle shown by Tata Motors last year and earlier this year at the Auto Expo. A few elements seem to be influenced by the upcoming Harrier EV too. Spy shots leaked ahead of the unveiling confirms a bolder front face of the Nexon EV. It is largely the same as the facelift version of its ICE avatar. The only difference will be a closed grille painted in body colour. The new LED headlight, the DRL and lightbar remain the same. The new bumper and air dam also are similar. Tata Motors has teased the Nexon EV facelift ahead of its official unveiling on September 7.

Tata Nexon EV bookings to start this weekend If you are planning to buy the new Nexon EV, get ready for the weekend. Tata Motors will officially open the bookings for the 2023 Nexon EV facelift from September 9. The official price launch of the electric SUV will take place next week on September 14. Tata Motors is expected to start the delivery of the Nexon EV facelift before the month ends. As of now, Tata Motors has not revealed the variants of the new Nexon EV. It is also not known if the carmaker will soon launch its long-range version called the EV Max in similar avatar. However, if you are keen to go for the standard Nexon EV, you could drive home a new one before the festive seasons kicks in.

Tata Nexon EV: Over 50,000 takers and counting The Nexon EV has found more than 50,000 homes across India since its launch three years ago. Last year, Tata Motors added to new versions of the electric SUV - the Nexon EV Max and Prime. The Nexon EV Max basically is the long-range version of the electric SUV. Its popularity helped the Nexon brand to become the top-selling SUV of India in 2022. Being sold in over 500 cities, owners of the Nexon EV have driven the SUV over 900 million kms across various terrains. Customers have also been doing long trips as far as 1,500 kms in a stretch, according to Tata Motors. On average, Nexon EV owners are driving around 6.3 million kms in a month on intercity and outstation trips ranging from 100 to 400 kms. Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max.

How Tata Nexon EV become such a big success story? Tata Motors recently achieved a major sales milestone clocking over one lakh electric cars in India since the first unit of the Nexon EV was sold. It took around five years for Tata Motors to reach the milestone at a time when EV is not even the first choice for most buyers. Nexon EV traversed the phase when electric cars and the required infrastructure were taking baby steps in India. Despite the slowdown during the Covid years, when most of its rivals were affected, the electric SUV kept on growing amid production challenges. It helped the entire EV segment in India to see the massive rise in sales over the past few years. Tata's strategy to build a proper charging infrastructure. improve the battery helped the Nexon EV keep ticking away impressive sales numbers.