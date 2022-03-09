XUV300 to Scorpio: Mahindra offers discounts up to ₹3 lakh on select SUVs

HT Auto
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced these discounts and benefits on some of its models till the end of this month. However, its flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar are not included.
By HT Auto Desk
09 Mar 2022, 12:54 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced heavy discounts on select models in its SUV range for March. The discounts and benefits go up by as much as 3 lakh on select range depending on models and variants. The offers will be applicable till the end of this month.

The models included in this offer are XUV300, Scorpio, KUV100 NXT, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo and Alturas G4 SUVs. Mahindra's flagship SUVs Thar and XUV700 have not been included in this list.

The Alturas G4 SUV, Mahindra's bet against Toyota Fortuner, gets the maximum discount that goes beyond 3 lakh. Besides a discount of 2.20 lakh, Mahindra is also offering exchange bonus of 50,000, corporate discount of 11,500 and free accessories worth 20,000.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT SUV, the most affordable car on the list, gets a discount of up to 38,055 besides an exchange bonus of 20,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

Mahindra XUV300 SUV is being offered with a cash discount of up to 30,000. Mahindra is also offering free accessories along with the SUV which is worth up to 10,000. Besides these two, there is an additional exchange bonus of 25,000 and corporate discount of 4,000 on the XUV300.

Mahindra Scorpio, which is all set to get a facelift version soon, gets a discount of up to 34,000. This includes free accessories worth up to 15,000, exchange bonus of 15,000 and corporate discount of 4,000.

Both Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo models are also offered with significant discounts and benefits. The older Bolero SUV gets an overall discount of up to 24,000. The more recent Bolero Neo model can also be bought at a maximum discount of 24,000. Mahindra Marazzo gets an overall discount of up to 40,200.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2022, 12:54 PM IST
TAGS: XUV300 Scorpio Bolero Bolero Neo KUV100 NXT Alturas G4 Thar XUV700 Mahindra
