Watch: This is how Beijing resolves traffic jam

Traffic congestion is a massive problem in big cities in China. Beijing seems to have taken a unique step to resolve that. A video has surfaced online showing how Beijing officials are widening roads for traffic by replacing the roadside guardrail. While the roadside guardrails are either concrete or metal-made ones, here, it seems the guardrail is made of a flexible rubbery material, which can be reshaped and replaced easily.

#ChinaInfrastructure: How does Beijing relieve traffic jams? By changing the direction of traffic. Here's how they do it. The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure. pic.twitter.com/OaaxycwDJQ — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 31, 2022

Sharing a video on Twitter, China's foreign ministry spokesperson has written how Beijing relieve traffic jams. "#China Infrastructure: How does Beijing relieve traffic jams? By changing the direction of traffic," the official wrote.

The official also wrote that the traffic authority selects a lane to go in one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure. "Here's how they do it. The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure," she added. The video shows two vehicles being used to reshape and replace the guardrail to expand the road.

The video received nearly one lakh views on the microblogging site. One of the viewers commented about a similar practice in Hyderabad at the Begumpet flyover. There, the lane is shifted to the side where there is rush hour, but that is done manually instead of using vehicles in Beijing.

Interestingly, Beijing is known for its notorious traffic jams. It even faced a 12-day traffic jam back in 2012, when the vehicle's cue reached 62 miles. Major cities in India like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata too are known for heavy traffic congestion. However, this type of road traffic management system is not visible in India.

