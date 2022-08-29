Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November

Once extended, the Ashram flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway.

The Ashram flyover extension work in Delhi will be completed by November this year, providing relief to lakhs of people commuting between Noida and Delhi, as per an official statement. The six-lane flyover will help ease traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, which is a major traffic intersection. The earlier deadline to build this flyover extension was September this year. It is being built at a total cost of ₹128.25 crore and the total length of the flyover, including the ramp, will be 1,425 metres.

The national capital's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia recently conducted a site inspection to check the progress of the construction and instructed officials to install additional machinery to expedite the work nd complete the flyover on time. “It was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy Ring Road but the PWD engineers undertook this daunting challenge and delivered," the minister said.

He further assured that the Ashram flyover extension work is in full swing and will be completed for citizens' use by November. After the completion of the flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will get a relief from the traffic jams.

The extended flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother. There will be three lane ramp for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

The flyover will also get LED lights to light it up while exquisite artwork will be done on the pillars. A total of 146 girders will be installed on the existing pillars of the flyover, but due to the existing challenges, hardly 2-3 girders are installed in a day. The flyover extension work started in June 2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

