HT Auto
Home Auto News Six Lane Ashram Flyover Extension In Delhi To Be Completed By November

Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November

Once extended, the Ashram flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2022, 10:11 AM
File photo of traffic snarl near the Ashram Chowk underpass, in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)
File photo of traffic snarl near the Ashram Chowk underpass, in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)
File photo of traffic snarl near the Ashram Chowk underpass, in New Delhi, India. (Hindustan Times)
File photo of traffic snarl near the Ashram Chowk underpass, in New Delhi, India.

The Ashram flyover extension work in Delhi will be completed by November this year, providing relief to lakhs of people commuting between Noida and Delhi, as per an official statement. The six-lane flyover will help ease traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk, which is a major traffic intersection. The earlier deadline to build this flyover extension was September this year. It is being built at a total cost of 128.25 crore and the total length of the flyover, including the ramp, will be 1,425 metres.

The national capital's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia recently conducted a site inspection to check the progress of the construction and instructed officials to install additional machinery to expedite the work nd complete the flyover on time. “It was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy Ring Road but the PWD engineers undertook this daunting challenge and delivered," the minister said.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt seeks public feedback on app-based bus aggregators scheme)

He further assured that the Ashram flyover extension work is in full swing and will be completed for citizens' use by November. After the completion of the flyover, lakhs of people commuting from Noida and other parts of Delhi to the southern part of the city will get a relief from the traffic jams.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The extended flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother. There will be three lane ramp for traffic going from south Delhi to Sarai Kale Khan, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi.

The flyover will also get LED lights to light it up while exquisite artwork will be done on the pillars. A total of 146 girders will be installed on the existing pillars of the flyover, but due to the existing challenges, hardly 2-3 girders are installed in a day. The flyover extension work started in June 2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Delh
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date
New MG Gloster SUV, armed with ADAS features, to launch on this date
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS: Price, Specs and features comparison
Hyundai Ioniq 6 opens innings on strong note. Here are five highlights of the EV
Hyundai Ioniq 6 opens innings on strong note. Here are five highlights of the EV
Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November
Six-lane Ashram flyover extension in Delhi to be completed by November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city