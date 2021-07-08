Three of the upcoming Hyundai green vehicles would be the new 2022 Kona Electric, Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid and Ioniq 5 electric SUV. While the new Kona and Santa Fe are expected to launch within a few months, Ioniq 5 EV will hit the market sometime later this year.

Tesla has been the largest stakeholder in the Indian electric car market for quite some time. Despite several automakers attempting to bring in their electric vehicles in the US market, Elon Musk's company still leads the pack. With Hyundai bringing in green vehicles and a significant number of them likely to be pure EVs, Tesla might face a strong challenge from its Korean rival.

The US is one of the major markets when it comes to electric vehicles. Hyundai aims to grab a substantial market share in that segment. Currently, the South Korean automobile giant sells EVs like Kona, Nexo HFCV, Ioniq in the US market. Apart from that, it also sells several hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.