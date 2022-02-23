Watch: Honda Accord sedan gets stuck on drawbridge, escapes being crushed

A Honda Accord sedan was seen stuck on a drawbridge in Florida, United States recently. The driver of the car was seen making frantic calls when the incident happened.

A Honda Accord sedan was caught in a drawbridge in Florida, United States. Video of the incident, which took place last year, has now gone viral, showing the sedan stuck precariously as the bridge shut down.

According to reports, the incident took place in October last year on the Ocean Avenue Bridge in Lantana, Florida. It shows the Honda Accord SUV trying to cross the bridge. It got stuck after passing under the first gate just as it was closing.

As the bridge started to close, the car stopped at the hinged part. The bridge began to open, pushing the rear side of the sedan still on the span. The rear wheels of the sedan got stuck making it difficult for the driver to manouevre the Honda sedan to safety.

It was a few seconds of nightmare for the driver who was seen opening the door as the bridge pushed the car up. The driver was seen coming out of the sedan holding a phone in his hand. He seemed to be making frantic calls to someone to stop the bridge from opening.

Luckily, the driver and the car escaped without any significant damages. The sedan was pushed forward by the bridge as it opened, helping it escape getting crushed. When the bridge closed, the driver escaped without an issue.

The bridge operator, who was later removed, claimed that he did not see the car enter the bridge until it was closing.

First Published Date: