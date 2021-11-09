Watch: Ferrari Purosangue spotted in the wild wearing Levante skin

Ferrari GTC4Lusso grabbed everyone's attention in the automotive world with its exciting design and mind-blowing performance. Launched in 2016, the car witnessed its end last year. Now, the Italian supercar marquee is working on its replacement, which is going to be a completely new model.

The iconic sports car manufacturer is working on Ferrari Purosangue. A prototype of the Ferrari Purosangue has been caught strolling in German traffic recently. A video has emerged online showing the car in the traffic.

As the video shows, the prototype appears like a heavily camouflaged Maserati Levante. However, a few distinctive styling elements can be figured out despite the heavy camouflage. The distinctive elements are especially visible at the rear profile. The rear bumper gets conventional positioning of the exhaust tips instead of aggressive placement. They come flanking the lower bumper garnishment.

The Ferrari Purosangue will be based on a completely new architecture. The four-door car will come with a wide track, indicated by the wider flares. The quad-tip exhaust indicates that Ferrari will not compromise on the performance. The car is soon likely to move to the production body.

Speaking about the powertrains, Ferrar has already confirmed that the upcoming Purosangue will be available with multiple powertrain options with the highest specific power output along with an electric motor. A top-spec V12 engine clubbed with electric motors could be on the table. Expect the Ferrari Purosangue to be able to run on both ICE engines and electric power independently.

Among other engine options, the Ferrari Purosangue, which will replace the GTC4Lusso could use V6 and V8 engines as well. Expect the Ferrari Purosangue to be available in the international market sometime in 2023.