 This limited-edition Ferrari Monza SP1 is completely made of Lego bricks

The Lego version of the supercar has been kept at Legoland in Denmark
The life-size Lego version looks like a pure replica of the original unit
Images posted by Ferrari fully show the exterior of the Lego car
The original Ferrari Monza SP1 debuted in 2018
It debuted as part of the company's Icona range
The model is inspired by the brand's sportscars in the 1950s and early 1960s
The Lego block-made Monza SP1 replica comes as a tribute to the original model
The sportscar replica wears the car brand's signature dark red paint
The car has real wheels and tyres, but everything else is made of Lego bricks