 This limited-edition Ferrari Monza SP1 is completely made of Lego bricks

Published May 28, 2023

The Lego version of the supercar has been kept at Legoland in Denmark 

The life-size Lego version looks like a pure replica of the original unit

 Images posted by Ferrari fully show the exterior of the Lego car

The original Ferrari Monza SP1 debuted in 2018 

It debuted as part of the company's Icona range

The model is inspired by the brand's sportscars in the 1950s and early 1960s

The Lego block-made Monza SP1 replica comes as a tribute to the original model 

 The sportscar replica wears the car brand's signature dark red paint

The car has real wheels and tyres, but everything else is made of Lego bricks
