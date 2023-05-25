HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This Life Size Ferrari Monza Sp1 Is Made Of Lego Bricks. Know More

This life-size Ferrari Monza SP1 is made of Lego bricks. Know more

Lego toy cars replicating their real-life avatars are nothing new. However, a life-sized sportscar made of plastic Lego bricks is uncommon. However, visitors to Legoland in Denmark can enjoy exactly that. Ferrari has posted images of a life-size Monza SP1 that has been built with iconic Lego plastic bricks. The car claims to have been built as a part of the project “Ferrari Build and Race".

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2023, 13:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The original Ferrari Monza SP1 debuted in 2018 as a limited-edition model as part of the company's Icona range. (Image: Facebook/Ferrari)
The original Ferrari Monza SP1 debuted in 2018 as a limited-edition model as part of the company's Icona range. (Image: Facebook/Ferrari)

The original Ferrari Monza SP1 made its debut alongside the SP2 back in 2018 as a limited edition model as part of the Italian supercar manufacturer's Icona range. The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 models took inspiration from the automaker's sportscars in the 1950s and early 1960s but came equipped with modern powertrains. The Lego block-made Monza SP1 replica comes as a tribute to the original model that grabbed the world's attention with high performance.

Also Read : Aston Martin DB12 breaks cover with 671 hp AMG V8 engine, promises 325 kmph top speed

Speaking about the design of the Lego-made Ferrari Monza SP1, the sportscar replica wears the car brand's signature dark red paint. The front splitter and side air intakes sport a black theme, while the tyres feature contrasting yellow brake callipers - all made of Lego bricks. The car has real wheels and tyres, but everything else is made of Lego bricks. The images posted by Ferrari show the exterior fully, but don't give much detail of the car's cockpit to see how the builders incorporated the blocks in there.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ferrari 812 (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari 812
₹5.2 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
₹3 - 3.35 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking of the original Ferrar Monza SP1's engine, this car was powered by a mammoth 6.5-litre V12 engine, capable of pumping out 809 hp of massive power output. The same engine powered the Ferrari Monza SP2 as well. Both the SP1 and SP2 models were capable of reaching 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, which made them one of the fastest cars in the world at that time. They were capable of reaching 0-200 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Top speed for both these sportscars was limited to 300 kmph.

Both the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 cars were based on the same underpinning as the 812 Superfast. The SP1 came as a single-seater model, while the SP2 had space for a passenger. Both these cars featured a virtual windshield that was designed to deflect airflow over the occupants. A total of 499 units of these cars were built.

First Published Date: 25 May 2023, 13:02 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 378 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city