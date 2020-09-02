Volkswagen opens bookings for Polo and Vento BS6 with auto transmission

Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced the start of bookings for BS6 Polo and Vento's automatic variants. While the former has been priced at ₹9.67 lakh, the later is priced at ₹12.99 lakh (all prices are ex showroom and are introductory).

The Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus are now available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the familiar 1.0l TSI engine powering both. The Polo GT TSI has 108 bhp and 175Nm of torque on offer and comes with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and black rear spoiler. The Vento on the other hand is equipped with four airbags and an eye-catching LED head light unit.

Volkswagen says the AT unit in both cars are best suited for Indian road conditions. "The smooth gearshift makes it perfect for the Indian driving conditions. The AT transmission also reduces the overall maintenance cost and positively enhances our total cost of ownership (TCO) experience," said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

Polo AT offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.47 kmpl while Vento AT goes 16.35 kilometres on a single litre of fuel.

The company informs that deliveries of both vehicles will commence from September 15.