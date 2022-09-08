HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Volkswagen Launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, Gets New Colour And More

Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more

Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition comes celebrating one year of the SUV in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 13:10 PM
Volkswagen Taigun gets a new body colour.
Volkswagen Taigun gets a new body colour.
Volkswagen Taigun gets a new body colour.
Volkswagen Taigun gets a new body colour.

Volkswagen India on Thursday launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to commemorate one year of the car in the country. The Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition comes with a new Rising Blue colour option as an addition to the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The automaker has claimed that this special edition Taigun will be available across 152 dealerships of the OEM across India.

(Also Read: Volkswagen India's first all-women store in this city promotes inclusivity)

Volkswagen claims that Taigun has sold more than 40,000 units in the last one year. It further claims that Volkswagen has delivered over 22,000 units of the Taigun SUV over the last year, despite the ongoing supply chain crisis.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The special edition model comes based on Dynamic Line and Topline trims. The car gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Also, there is an automatic gearbox as an option.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The petrol engine churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The Taigun gets a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine as well, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This engine kicks out 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. Taigun offers fuel efficiency between 17.23 kmpl and 19.20 kmpl.

Speaking about the design of the Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition, it gets eleven specially developed elements - high lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminium pedals.

Speaking about the launch of the car, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that the Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reached the global stage by being one of the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. "We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun," he further added.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 12:36 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen Taigun SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at ₹36.67 lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross facelift launched in India at 36.67 lakh
Lexus India extends support to its flood affected cars in Bengaluru
Lexus India extends support to its flood affected cars in Bengaluru
Maruti Suzuki eyes mid-SUV segment for greater market share
Maruti Suzuki eyes mid-SUV segment for greater market share

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city