Volkswagen launches Taigun Anniversary Edition, gets new colour and more

Volkswagen India on Thursday launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to commemorate one year of the car in the country. The Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition comes with a new Rising Blue colour option as an addition to the existing Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The automaker has claimed that this special edition Taigun will be available across 152 dealerships of the OEM across India.

Volkswagen claims that Taigun has sold more than 40,000 units in the last one year. It further claims that Volkswagen has delivered over 22,000 units of the Taigun SUV over the last year, despite the ongoing supply chain crisis.

The special edition model comes based on Dynamic Line and Topline trims. The car gets a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox. Also, there is an automatic gearbox as an option.

The petrol engine churns out 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The Taigun gets a 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine as well, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This engine kicks out 150 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. Taigun offers fuel efficiency between 17.23 kmpl and 19.20 kmpl.

Speaking about the design of the Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition, it gets eleven specially developed elements - high lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminium pedals.

Speaking about the launch of the car, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said that the Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reached the global stage by being one of the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. "We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience. With the introduction of this celebratory First Anniversary Edition offering, we would like to thank our valued customers who have been instrumental in making Taigun one of the most admired SUVW in India and resonated the #HustleModeOn personality of the Taigun," he further added.

