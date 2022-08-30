HT Auto
Vehicle registration, learner license process to be online in WB: Details here

Fancy registration number, duplicate registration certificates, etc will be provided online.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 15:00 PM
Vehicle registration can be done from comfort of home, said the minister.
Various transport-related services will become online in West Bengal, stated state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty. These include providing services like issuing vehicle registration, learner license etc. said the minister. He also said that for services like ownership change of vehicles, interviews of seller and buyer will be done through the virtual mode, and they do not need to come to the RTOs for the purpose. These online services will be made available in about a month, Chakraborty said.

He said that in a bid to do away with people's harassment at regional transport offices (RTOs), the state government have decided to make services from vehicle registration to learner license or permits available through online mode. Such activities can be performed from the comfort of people's homes. “These steps will help both the general public as well as those in the transport business," he said. "Vehicle registration, learner license, fancy registration number, special permits for commercial vehicles, hypothecation cancellation, duplicate registration certificates, State Transport Authority (STA) permits, etc will be provided online within a fixed time period after submission of requisite documents through the same mode," he further added.

 Meanwhile, the state government is also planning to turn state transport undertakings in West Bengal fully environment-friendly by 2030. The plan will receive a boost with the induction of 1,180 electric buses in the near future, he said. The minister further added that to move in the direction of reducing vehicular pollution, e-charging points and CNG stations will be set up across the state. "The state has already entered into an agreement with Tata Motors for 1,180 electric buses, which will start arriving soon," he said. Chakraborty also said that 1,000 e-cabs would also be introduced by a private service provider in Kolkata soon.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 14:59 PM IST
TAGS: car
