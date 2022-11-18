Updated Kia Seltos lands in the land of brave with a bolstered power output

Kia Seltos now comes with three new and additional body colour options while boasting of a number of changes and updates.

The newest Kia Seltos has been officially revealed for the US market with the covers being taken off at the ongoing Los Angeles Motor Show. The updated Kia Seltos SUV, complete with its changes on the outside and cabin upgrades, has already been on sale in the home base of South Korea. In the US though, one of the biggest highlight would be the bump up in the power output of the vehicle.

The Kia Seltos for the US market will now come with an updated Gamma 1.6-liter turbocharged engine which produces 195 hp. This is a 20 hp improvement over the previous model. The engine comes paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbix unit and also comes with all-wheel drive. Apart from this, there still is the 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine which churns out 146 hp and is paired to a CVT unit.

There are several updates in terms of styling cues on the outside as well as in the cabin. The grille on the new Kia Seltos is now more pronounced than before and is flanked with reworked LED projector head lights and reworked fog lights at the bottom. The LED tail light design too has been refreshed. There are also three new colours that will be made available. These are Pluton Blue, Fusion Black, and Valais Green.

On the inside, the 10.25-inch infotainment screen has received an update while the existing 10.25-inch driver display has been carried forward. The HVAC control design has been redone and there are more charging ports now all around the cabin.

The ADAS feature list too has been expanded and the Seltos now gets Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Follow Assist and Rear View Monitor as standard.

Kia is expected to reveal pricing for the updated Seltos by the turn of the calendar year. The updated Seltos could also possibly make its way to India at some point in 2023 although Kia India has not officially made any such plans know. Considering how Seltos managed to establish the brand here when it first came calling in 2019, a launch could be around the corner.

