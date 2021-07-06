Triber to Alcazar and more: Three-row SUVs and MPVs under 20 lakh

The Indian auto market is witnessing an emerging trend in the last few years. Keeping pace with the rest of the world, Indian consumers have been showing more interest in utility vehicles. Amidst that, the three-row UVs are gaining prominence.

In the last few years, several automakers have introduced their three-row products in the domestic utility vehicle segment. The carmakers too have grabbed this opportunity to introduce new products in the emerging segment.

The latest example of the three-row utility vehicle is the Hyundai Alcazar that came as the bigger sibling of Hyundai Creta. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, MG Motor India - all of these car brands are aiming to grab a chunk in this segment.

Here are the three-row utility vehicles including both SUVs and MPVs that are available in India under ₹20 lakh.

Renault Triber is an affordable three-row seater MPV.

Renault Triber

Each timeRenaulttried its hand with a unique product in India, the French auto major tasted success. One of them is Renault Triber MPV. The car offers a seating capacity of seven people. It is priced between ₹5.50 lakh- ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The MPV is based on Renault–Nissan Alliance developed CMF-A+ architecture. The same architecture underpins Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite as well. The Triber gets power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine available with options of a 5-speed manual gearbox and an Easy-R AMT. The engine kicks out 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a dominating car in its segment for quite a long time. This MPV comes priced in a range of ₹7.81 lakh- ₹10.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the Suzuki Heartect platform, the Ertiga MPV has been a popular choice as a family car.

The car gets power from a 1.5-litre K15B smart hybrid petrol engine. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, while a 4-speed automatic unit is also on offer. The engine churns out 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 is sold through the automaker's Nexa retail outlet.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

MarutiSuzukiXL6 can be termed as a premium version of the Ertiga. It is sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa. The XL6 offers ample space inside the cabin with its three-row seating layout. Priced between ₹9.94 lakh- ₹11.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), XL6 comes as an affordable premium MPV.

The Maruti Suzuki Xl6 MPV gets power from the same 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine that works under Ertiga's hood too. This engine churns out 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Just like Ertiga , it gets both 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

Mahindra Marazzo

MahindraMarazzo might not be a crowd-puller like Ertiga and Innova, but this one came as the automaker's take in the segment. The MPV comes with an eye-catching design that is inspired by the shark's contour, as the OEM claims.

The MPV is priced between ₹12.03 lakh- ₹14.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes as a four-star rated MPV by Global NCAP. It gets a feature-packed and spacious cabin that is suitable for a family car.

Mahindra Scorpio

Scorpio is one of the most popular and bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. It comes with a practical and imposing design. The car is popular for its go-to anywhere capability and practicality as well. It is priced between ₹12.31 lakh- ₹17.02 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Scorpio gets energy from a mHawk diesel engine with a sixth-generation turbocharger. This engine is capable of churning out 140 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar is the latest entrant in this segment and comes with a contemporary design language that is similar to new generation Creta. The Alcazar premium SUV is available in both six and seven-seater configurations.

Alcazar gets a host of premium features inside the spacious cabin. Its added space ensures extra legroom and comfort for the occupants. It gets both petrol and diesel engine options, while transmission options include both manual and automatic units. The car is priced between ₹16.30 lakh- ₹20.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New generation Tata Safari borrows its design language from Tata Harrier. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Tata Safari

TataSafari has been one of the iconic cars of the brand. This SUV has received a new life when Tata Motors introduced the new generation Safari that borrows design language from Harrier. However, it comes with distinctive elements as well. The Safari is priced between ₹14.99 lakh- ₹21.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New generation Tata Safari gets a premium feature-packed and spacious cabin that also gets a three-row seating arrangement. It draws power from a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Kryotec turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

MG Hector Plus

MG Hector was the first car from the brand in the Indian market. Inspired by its success, MG introduced a longer version of the Hector known as Hector Plus. It is available in both six and seven-seater options. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged intercooled petrol engine. It generates 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.