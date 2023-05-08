Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May

Renault India has announced heavy discounts on all its models in India. The French auto giant has announced that the discounts, which go up to ₹62,000, will remain applicable throughout this month. Renault's three models in India - Kwid, Kiger and Triber - can be bought with several benefit schemes which include cash discounts, exchange offers as well as corporate benefits. Renault's offers will depend on various factors such as variants, regions they are bought, colour of the models among others.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid hatchback, Renault's smallest offering in India, will come with a benefit of up to ₹57,000 in May. The offers are applicable both on the BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions of the hatchback. The Kwid BS6 Phase-2 versions get an overall benefit of up to ₹27,000. This includes exchange bonus worth up to ₹10,000, corporate discount of up to ₹12,000 and cash discounts of up to ₹5,000. Renault will also offer added benefit of ₹5,000 as in form of rural discount. The BS6 Phase 1 versions of the hatchback gets the bigger share of the benefit. Renault is offering ₹25,000 as cash discount, exchange bonus worth up to ₹20,000, coporate discount of ₹12,000 as well as rural benefit worth ₹5,000.

Renault Kiger SUV

The Kiger sub-compact SUV, which recently added an updated variant with additional features, gets the highest discount among all three Renault cars. The French carmaker is offering the maximum benefit on the BS6 Phase 1 version of the SUV, which rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite. The BS6 Phase 2 versions of Kiger will come with benefits up to ₹52,000. The offer includes cash discount of up to ₹25,000, exchange benefit of up to ₹25,000, corporate discount of up to ₹12,000 and rural benefit of up to ₹5,000. However, Renault is not offering any benefit on the newly launched RXE variant.

Renault Triber MPV

The three-row MPV Triber is one of the highest selling models for the French carmaker in India. The Triber is being offered with maximum benefit of ₹52,000. The discount rate is similar for both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions. The benefits include exchange benefit of up to ₹25,000, cash discount of up to ₹15,000, corporate discount of ₹12,000 and rural discount of up to ₹5,000.

