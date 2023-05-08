HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Renault Kwid To Triber: Discounts Of Up To 62,000 In May

Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May

Renault India has announced heavy discounts on all its models in India. The French auto giant has announced that the discounts, which go up to 62,000, will remain applicable throughout this month. Renault's three models in India - Kwid, Kiger and Triber - can be bought with several benefit schemes which include cash discounts, exchange offers as well as corporate benefits. Renault's offers will depend on various factors such as variants, regions they are bought, colour of the models among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 May 2023, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Renault is offering up to ₹62,000 discount on its models, depending on variants, in May.
Renault is offering up to ₹62,000 discount on its models, depending on variants, in May.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid hatchback, Renault's smallest offering in India, will come with a benefit of up to 57,000 in May. The offers are applicable both on the BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions of the hatchback. The Kwid BS6 Phase-2 versions get an overall benefit of up to 27,000. This includes exchange bonus worth up to 10,000, corporate discount of up to 12,000 and cash discounts of up to 5,000. Renault will also offer added benefit of 5,000 as in form of rural discount. The BS6 Phase 1 versions of the hatchback gets the bigger share of the benefit. Renault is offering 25,000 as cash discount, exchange bonus worth up to 20,000, coporate discount of 12,000 as well as rural benefit worth 5,000.

Renault Kiger SUV

The Kiger sub-compact SUV, which recently added an updated variant with additional features, gets the highest discount among all three Renault cars. The French carmaker is offering the maximum benefit on the BS6 Phase 1 version of the SUV, which rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite. The BS6 Phase 2 versions of Kiger will come with benefits up to 52,000. The offer includes cash discount of up to 25,000, exchange benefit of up to 25,000, corporate discount of up to 12,000 and rural benefit of up to 5,000. However, Renault is not offering any benefit on the newly launched RXE variant.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
₹4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Renault Triber MPV

The three-row MPV Triber is one of the highest selling models for the French carmaker in India. The Triber is being offered with maximum benefit of 52,000. The discount rate is similar for both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 versions. The benefits include exchange benefit of up to 25,000, cash discount of up to 15,000, corporate discount of 12,000 and rural discount of up to 5,000.

First Published Date: 08 May 2023, 15:28 PM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
80% OFF
ARNV Water Resistant Bike Cover for Honda CB Shine (Grey)
Rs. 199 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city