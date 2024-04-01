Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor teased ahead of April 3 debut

Toyota India on Monday teased its upcoming car Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is slated to break cover on 3rd April 2024. This is going to be the next model in the lineup of the Japanese automaker that has been launching rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars in India over the last few years, as part of the OEM's global partnership with Suzuki for platform and technology sharing.

Upon launch, this Toyota crossover will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Kiger etc.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Exterior

The teaser image has given us a preview of what the upcoming crossover's exterior would look like. The upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor teased online comes wearing a red hue with new design LED daytime running lights. Also, it boasts a new design radiator grille. Among other changes, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will come sporting updated LED headlamps, revamped LED taillights, and revised front and rear bumpers, as well as a new set of alloy wheels. The silhouette that has been teased by the OEM reveals the crossover will carry squarish wheel arches and a sloping roofline, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior

Coming to the interior, Toyota has not revealed anything so far. However, expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor to come as feature-rich as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Expect it to come with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround view camera, head-up display, automatic climate control etc. Expect Toyota to update the seats and upholstery materials subtly to make it distinctive compared to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor would come carrying the same powertrain as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The crossover could come available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel options as well. Transmission options too would remain the same as the Fronx.

