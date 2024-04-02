Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV to launch tomorrow: Price and features expected

Toyota Motor is all set to launch its first car in India this year by lifting the covers off the Urban Cruiser Taisor. The carmaker will launch its smallest SUV yet which is based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Japanese auto giant will announce the price of the Taisor SUV tomorrow (April 3) and is expected to open the bookings for the SUV on same day. Toyota has already shared a teaser video of the upcoming model revealing several changes it will make to the rebadged version of the Maruti SUV. Here is a look at the expected changes in design, features and the expected price of the Taisor SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Design changes

The Urban Cruiser Taisor will be the fourth Maruti model to be rebadged by Toyota. The carmaker had earlier adopted Baleno, Brezza and Ertiga to launch its models like Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Rumion. All these rebadged models had subtle changes to its design. Compared to these models, the Urban Cruiser Taisor will probably have more changes.

The teaser video has revealed that Toyota will update the grille and headlight units on Taisor. Unlike Fronx, the Taisor SUV will shed the tri-led setup and go with a slimmer unit. The chrome around the Toyota logo will also be tweaked. At the rear, the SUV will come with connected LED strip. The bumpers at either end and the alloy wheels are also expected to undergo changes.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Expected features

Compared to the exterior, the cabin of the Taisor is unlikely to see major changes other than fresh upholstery. Expect the same 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, driver display, 360 degree camera, Head up Display (HuD) and other features to continue in Taisor too.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Engine and transmission

Under the hood, the Toyota Taisor SUV is expected to borrow the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol units from Fronx. Toyota may introduce a hybrid version with one of the engines. A CNG version is also expected to be launched at a later date. The transmission job will handled by a five-speed manual gearbox besides an automatic unit.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The rivals

The Urban Cruiser Taisor will enter the small SUV segment where it will compete with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger among others. At its price point, it is also expected to give a tough run to models like Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Expected price

Toyota usually prices its rebadged Maruti models higher than the technical siblings. For instance, the Glanza is priced around ₹20,000 more than Baleno, its technical cousin. Expect the Taisor to be available at a premium of around ₹35,000 over Fronx. The Maruti SUV has a starting price of ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Taisor SUV's expected starting price could be ₹7.85 lakh and go up to ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

