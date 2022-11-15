HT Auto
Toyota to debut this popular hybrid car amid EV rage, hopes to revive sales

Toyota has teased the look of the 2023 Prius hybrid model ahead of its global debut tomorrow, November 16. It is likely to retain its plug-in hybrid version in its new generation.
Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM
Toyota Motor will look to revive the fortune of its flagship hybrid model Prius for global markets after its sales went south in recent times.
Toyota Motor is all set to debut the new generation Prius hybrid car for the global markets. The Japanese carmaker will officially take the covers off the 2023 Prius during the upcoming Los Angeles Motor Show on November 16. Ahead of the debut, Toyota has shared teaser images of the hybrid hatchback hinting at several changes which include sharper headlights and a lower, wider stance than the existing model.

The Prius will go into its fifth generation for the global markets at a time when there is a definitive shift towards electric cars. However, Toyota continues to bet with its hybrid vehicle lineup as an alternative to EVs as well as ICE models. According to reports, the 2023 Prius will be based on the carmaker’s TNGA platform.

The teaser images shared by Toyota a day before the global unveiling shows the redesigned front face of the new Prius. It is set to get slimmer and sharper new headlight units. The hybrid hatchback now also appears wider than the existing model with its windshield slightly steeper. At the rear, the Prius will get a LED light bar across its width along with a chiseled look.

Toyota says the Prius will be 'Hybrid Reborn'. But the carmaker has not shared any detail about its powertrain yet. According to reports, Toyota is most likely to continue with the plug-in hybrid options for Prius. Last time the Prius was completely revamped was in 2016 before a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled out in 2017, and the Prius AWD-e in 2019.

Toyota's biggest challenge with the upcoming Prius will be to boost its sales. 2022 has so far been one of the lowest for Prius with sales numbers dwindling in markets it used to dominate. Toyota sold around 30,000 units in the US till October far below its average of at least 1.50 lakh units between 2007 to 2016.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Prius hybrid car
