This Toyota Sienna MPV becomes a mobile DJ booth with 60 speakers

MPVs are not as popular as SUVs and crossovers but the practicality of such people movers is undeniably high. However, Toyota took things to the next level with a one-off concept model based on the Sienna MPV. The Japanese auto manufacturer has transformed the Toyota Sienna MPV into a mobile DJ booth, which looks like it has been designed for party people.

Christened as the Toyota Sienna Remix Concept, the MPV gets a 60-speaker sound system that consists of four 12-inch subwoofers, 36 midrange speakers, 14 tweeters and six percussion horns. Also, the sound system has 16 amplifiers that produce a total of an insane 25,000 watts of power output. The automaker has stated that the professional-grade audio comes from a 12-channel digital sound processor that offers multiple connections through the MPV's eight-channel mixer.

While the 60-speaker 25,000-watt sound system is certainly the key USP of the Toyota Sienna Remix Concept, it is not all. Toyota has modified the MPV with more things. The auto manufacturer installed heavier springs and added a two-inch suspension lift to the car and 22-inch wheels. These modifications come along with a lot of noise-dampening material installed onboard the MPV, in order to complement the audio system. Other modifications include the replacement of the rear liftgate with swing-out doors that come packed with speakers. Toyota has also removed the MPV's centre roof panel and replaced it with a fully retractable panel and an elevated platform for the mobile DJ booth. This features digital turntables.

Besides the abovementioned modifications, the concept MPV also comes with six 56-volt lithium-ion battery packs that power the 16 amplifiers. These battery packs can be charged using two standard 110-volt plugs. The battery packs also power the HD television in the back of the car, which gets WiFi connectivity for streaming video content or video games. Among other features, it gets tunable dynamic LED lights and tunable under glow, as the light completes the music.

Toyota claims to have joined hands with broadcasting company SiriusXM and Texas-based Complete Customs to develop the concept MPV. On the powertrain front, the car gets a 2.5-litre electrified engine that churns out 241 bhp of peak power.

