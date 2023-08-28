Toyota Innova to become world's first flex-fuel car, can run fully on ethanol

Toyota Motor will become the first carmaker in the world to introduce a 100 per cent ethanol-fuel based car. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the model, based on Toyota's most popular MPV Innova, tomorrow (August 29). The Innova will become the first model in the world to come with Bharat Stage VI (Stage II) vehicle with electric flex-fuel certificate. The launch comes a year after the Japanes auto giant had introduced the Mirai which uses hydrogen fuel-cell as its fuel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the upcoming launch during a recent summit. The launch of the Innova model is part of the Centre's push for vehicles that can run on alternative fuel like biofuel, hydrogen as well as flex-fuel with ethanol mix. The effort is aimed to reduce India's dependency on costly fuel imports as well as reduce carbon footprints.

Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit, Gadkari has said, “On August 29, I am going to launch the popular (Toyota) Innova car on 100 per cent ethanol. If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is ₹16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy."

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

In March last year, Toyota Motor had launched India's first all-hydrogen electric vehicle Mirai as part of its pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity. It is also considered a true zero-emission vehicle, as the car emits only water from the tailpipe.

The Toyota Mirai FCEV sedan comes equipped with a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank, an electric motor. The powertrain breaks the hydrogen into water and oxygen and generates energy from it. Instead of emitting gas like internal combustion engines, the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain emits water from the tailpipe.

