HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova To Become World's First Flex Fuel Car To Run Fully On Ethanol, Nitin Gadkari To Launch Mpv Tomorrow

Toyota Innova to become world's first flex-fuel car, can run fully on ethanol

Toyota Motor will become the first carmaker in the world to introduce a 100 per cent ethanol-fuel based car. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the model, based on Toyota's most popular MPV Innova, tomorrow (August 29). The Innova will become the first model in the world to come with Bharat Stage VI (Stage II) vehicle with electric flex-fuel certificate. The launch comes a year after the Japanes auto giant had introduced the Mirai which uses hydrogen fuel-cell as its fuel.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the world's first fully ethanol-based Toyota Innova MPV on August 29.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the world's first fully ethanol-based Toyota Innova MPV on August 29.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the upcoming launch during a recent summit. The launch of the Innova model is part of the Centre's push for vehicles that can run on alternative fuel like biofuel, hydrogen as well as flex-fuel with ethanol mix. The effort is aimed to reduce India's dependency on costly fuel imports as well as reduce carbon footprints.

Speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit, Gadkari has said, “On August 29, I am going to launch the popular (Toyota) Innova car on 100 per cent ethanol. If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is 16 lakh crore. This is a big loss to the economy."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹ 18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

In March last year, Toyota Motor had launched India's first all-hydrogen electric vehicle Mirai as part of its pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV is one of the first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in the world and it runs on pure hydrogen generated electricity. It is also considered a true zero-emission vehicle, as the car emits only water from the tailpipe.

The Toyota Mirai FCEV sedan comes equipped with a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank, an electric motor. The powertrain breaks the hydrogen into water and oxygen and generates energy from it. Instead of emitting gas like internal combustion engines, the hydrogen fuel cell powertrain emits water from the tailpipe.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Nitin Gadkari flex-fuel vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.